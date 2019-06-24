People Smoked Cannabis Back in the Day to Talk to Ghosts

Smoking pot is about as common as any recreational practice nowadays. Once frowned upon now, cannabis is now the star of more and more legalization legislation. But this generation wasn’t the first to celebrate weed’s greatness. In fact, according to a recent study, people were blazing up as many as 2,500 years ago as part of ancient burial rituals. They even used marijuana as a form of communication to talk to the dead, like they do in a Scooby Doo episode.

As far as the kind of cannabis they were sparking, evidence suggests it was some real potent shit, with high levels of THC. These people were getting blitzed out of their minds while saying goodbye to the homies. (Is there a better way?) While death can be a sad experience, it’s an opportunity to celebrate the lives of those who have passed on. If anything, lighting up to celebrate them seems like an appropriate way to say farewell.

Cover Photo: Bestforlater91 (Getty Images)

