Company Hiring People to Smoke Pot For $3,000 and All the Cool Ranch Doritos You Can Eat (‘Weed’ Do It For Free)

Every stoner’s dream job is now a reality. AmericanMarijuana.org recently posted a job opportunity that offers to pay the employee $3,000 a month to test various products and offer reviews (in other words: to smoke pot and talk about it). The job advert states that the ideal candidate “needs to be physically fit and healthy in general to carry out cannabis product reviews regularly.” The job also requires applicants to be “comfortable in front of the camera,” as they will be filming the unboxing of products and more. Obviously, the applicant has to be 18 or over and live in a state in which weed is legal. But, pending all those qualifications, this could be a total dream job for somebody!

The only problem is that whoever gets the job will probably forget about it after “testing the product” for an extended period of time. No matter; if you’re tired of your parents yelling at you to “quit smoking so much damn weed and go get a job,” now you can fire back at them with this opportunity and laugh all the way to the bank.

Cover Photo: 4×6 (Getty Images)

MORE WEIRD NEWS:

1/12 Pardoned White House Turkeys Named Bread and Butter, Ironically Named After Two Things Trump Will Never Pardon in the Least For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds, Staff (Getty Images)

2/12 Immaculate! Catholic Church Investigates Two Nuns Who Went to Africa, Came Back Ungodly Pregnant For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Alex Tihonovs/EyeEm (Getty Images)

3/12 California Students Receive ID Cards with Sex Hotline Number, Radical New Form of Sex Ed For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Antonio Guillem (Getty Images)

4/12 Woman Drenched in ‘Hot Diarrhea’ From Homeless LA Man, Gets Authentic Hollywood Experience For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Apostoli Rosella (Getty Images)



5/12 Man Hides in Street to Teach Girlfriend Not to Walk Home Alone, Lesson Obviously Ends Badly For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Artem Peretiako (Getty Images)

6/12 Funeral Mourners Get Stoned After Being Served Hash Cake At Restaurant (That’s How He Would Have Wanted to Be Remembered) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Daniel Schneider (Getty Images)

7/12 Guess How Much Kanye West Overcharges For Sunday Brunch (Essentially Prison Food Served in a Church) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Kimberly Kinchen Facebook

8/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Fisherman Believes He Was Sexually Assaulted by Mermaid, Most Likely an Instagram Influencer For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Stewart Cohen (Getty Images)



9/12 Kanye West Announces Ridiculous Foam Runner Shoes, Great For Walking on Water (And Running With Trump) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Kevin Winter (Getty Images)

10/12 Woman Leaves WorksGiving to Grab Pack of Dinner Rolls, Never Returns For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: LeoPatrizi (Getty Images)

11/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Man Loses Card Game, Sets Winner’s Car on Fire With Him Inside (As You Do) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Roy McMahon (Getty Images)

12/12 Not Lovin’ It: South Carolina Man Says He Got High From McDonald’s Sweet Tea, Probably Just Diabetic For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: txking (Getty Images)

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.