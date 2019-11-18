Higher Power: 7 Cannabis Life Hacks to Help Fix What’s Broken in You

In the 21st century, everyone from Silicon Valley CEOs to athletic superstars to working joes are tapping into the potential of cannabis to enhance their performance. It’s a regular green revolution. Innovative and fun new THC delivery methods seem to be invented every day. CBD-infused iced coffee, low-dose edibles, and herbal aphrodisiacs are just some of the staggering plethora of cannabis products now legally available in many states. If you’re still experiencing paranoia or couch lock when intaking your cannabis products, you’ve fallen behind the times. The right herbal remedy can help elevate your workflow, workouts, love life, and even sleep into far higher states. Whether you’re an old stoner like Cheech and Chong or a high-functioned cannabis connoisseur à la Elon Musk, this list of seven cannabis life hacks will help you become the best version of yourself.

1/7 CBD-Infused Iced Coffee Whether your nursing a killer hangover or just running on empty, caffeine’s pep and CBD’s body-numbing powers combine to make the perfect pick-me-up. Keep creativity and energy high with such fine-tuned blends.

2/7 The Golden Ratio For CBD to THC Weed makes some jobs harder and some bearable. If you require herb to get through your shift but still need your short-term memory, seek out products with CBD to THC ratios of 1-to-1, 2-to-1 or even higher. This will keep you cool and collected no matter how annoying your boss or customers are.

3/7 Full-Spectrum Dominance Full-spectrum CBD oil contains not only CBD, but small amounts of THC, terpenes and other cannabinoids. Full-spectrum unlocks the true medical power of cannabis through the entourage effect, which has nothing to do with the awful HBO show of the same name.

4/7 Green Dreams You need sleep to function properly, but glowing screens and stress leave many today with insomnia. Luckily, there are a range of products, usually chocolates, that combine the coma-inducing powers of indica with other sleep aids like melatonin or corydalis.



5/7 Low-Dose Edibles Edibles with a low dose of THC (3 to 5 milligrams) can help fight headaches without making you useless. They also make annoying coworkers and mind-numbing busy work more bearable.

6/7 Smooth Sailing Everyone knows weed makes sex better. An ever-growing range of THC-infused lubes allow you to share the warm buzz of a body high with your lover without any friction. Photo: Megan Madden / Refinery 29 (Getty Images)

7/7 Mix and Match If you prefer your Mary Jane the old-fashioned way, smoked in a doobie or bong, but still have a honking to-do list, then mixing a strain of cannabis high in CBD with a normal THC-dominant one will allow you to stay both chill and focused. Photo: Hero Images (Getty Images)

