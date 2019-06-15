Living / Cannabis
Weed

Then and Now: How Your Dad Smoked Weed vs. How You Get Stoned

by Sabrina Cognata
Photo: Orbon Alija (Getty Images)

If getting high was going out of fashion, it would have happened by now. Thankfully, weed has passed the test of time to finally get the legal treatment. While we spend our days eating edibles and trying cutting-edge ways to consume the marijuana plant in its various forms, there was a time when this was impossible. In fact, our poor parents smoked and toked the old fashioned way because (gasp) it was the only way. Here’s a toast to the old timers and everything they went through to get baked back in the day.

What’s the most notable way marijuana has evolved since your dad smoked ragweed behind his childhood garage? Let us know in the comments!

