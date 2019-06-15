Then and Now: How Your Dad Smoked Weed vs. How You Get Stoned

If getting high was going out of fashion, it would have happened by now. Thankfully, weed has passed the test of time to finally get the legal treatment. While we spend our days eating edibles and trying cutting-edge ways to consume the marijuana plant in its various forms, there was a time when this was impossible. In fact, our poor parents smoked and toked the old fashioned way because (gasp) it was the only way. Here’s a toast to the old timers and everything they went through to get baked back in the day.

1/6 Then: They got high to stick it to the man. Now: We smoke a joint and look at cat memes.

2/6 Then: They had to smoke in secrecy. Now: We're toking up in broad daylight like it's our job to be high as hell.

3/6 Then: They'd smoke a fatty the size of their head. Now: It’s one hit out of a futuristic bowl and pass the eff out.

4/6 Then: Weed was sticks and stems. Now: It’s Snoop OG and Cannabis Cup Winners.



5/6 Then: It was grass and papers. Now: It’s charging your vape pen before bed.

6/6 Then: They bought dirt weed for dirt cheap in a parking lot from a kid who flunked middle school. Now: You purchase weed (with taxes) in a shop designed to make the Apple store look like it needs an upgrade.

What’s the most notable way marijuana has evolved since your dad smoked ragweed behind his childhood garage? Let us know in the comments!

