Super Bowl Eve: A Popular Day For Buying Weed (Here’s What’s Green to Bring to Your Super Bowl Party)

It’s game time and you need to prepare for the big game with a trip to the dispensary. Turns out the Saturday before the Super Bowl is one of the biggest sales days in the marijuana industry. After California went legal, weed sales for that Saturday rose 40 percent. The average sale went from $100 to $140 per person with most people opting for edibles or vapes to get them through the game. People love having the option to get stoned at social events because it means they can celebrate while avoiding a horrifying hangover at work the next day. If you also plan on enjoying the Super Bowl with a little green, keep reading for everything you need to bring to the party.

Photo: smileitsmccheeze (Getty Images)

1/8 Kiva's Camino Midnight Blueberry Kiva's latest product, the Camino Midnight Blueberry has 5 milligrams of THC and 1 milligram of CBN. CBN is a kind of cannabinoid said to help with insomnia and restlessness, making it exactly what you'll need to tone down your anxiety on the big day. Just don't have too many or you might miss everything. Photo: Kiva

2/8 Kin Slips' Float On: Balance & Tranquility Kin Slips are one of our favorite ways to get high these days. These sublingual strips dissolve under your tongue and get you high faster than edibles. We recommend the Float On: Balance & Tranquility, which should do you right when you're losing your mind during the Super Bowl. Photo: Kin Slips

3/8 DomPen Pineapple Coast Disposable Vape Enjoy a tropical pick-me-up during the game with the DomPen Pineapple Coast Disposable Vape. It will help ease the pain of not knowing the outcome while allowing you to be social while eating all the party snacks. They're available in half-gram and gram disposables.

4/8 Caliva's Fun Uncle Flower Take it from us and be the life of the party by bringing a bit of Fun Uncle's Backseat Jack (Jack Herer x Black Domina). Pack the party bong or roll joints that will have you cheering your team to victory. Photo: Caliva



5/8 Stonebush Wines Bring something special to help celebrate the victory (or the sting of losing) with Stonebush Wines. Their THC-infused beverage is made with California’s finest grapes. All the taste of great wine with all the benefits of your favorite edible at 7.5 milligrams per serving. Plus, its rapid onset high provides a premium grade THC infused experience within 10 to 15 minutes of consumption. Now that sounds like the winner of the Super Bowl. Photo: Stonebush Wines

6/8 Atlas Edibles Gourmet Granola Clusters If you're looking for something sweet, salty and crunchy to nosh on while getting high, look no further than Atlas Edibles' Gourmet Granola Clusters. We recommend the Nimbus, which uses dark chocolate laced with toasted hazelnuts, pecans, dried currants, cinnamon, and salt. You'll be high and even more than satisfied no matter how the game goes. Photo: Atlas Edibles

7/8 Green Hornet Mixed Fruit Gummies Green Hornet's Mixed Fruit Gummies are one of the all-time greats. They come in a small pouch that fits inside a pocket or small purse. For the big game, try their Mixed Fruit Gummies to get a taste for all the different flavors they make. You won't be disappointed. Photo: Cheeba Chews

8/8 Willie's Reserve: Annie's Infused Fruit Chews Yes. Willie's Reserve: Annie's Infused Fruit Chews are THC fruit chews from the GOAT Willie Nelson. They're non-GMO, gluten-free, fair trade, and vegan, making the perfect option for the pickiest edible palates. Photo: Willie's Reserve

What will you be bringing to calm the nerves of you and those you love while watching the big game? Let us know in the comments!

