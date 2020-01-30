Living / Culture / Cannabis / Sports
Super Bowl weed

Super Bowl Eve: A Popular Day For Buying Weed (Here’s What’s Green to Bring to Your Super Bowl Party)

by Sabrina Cognata

It’s game time and you need to prepare for the big game with a trip to the dispensary. Turns out the Saturday before the Super Bowl is one of the biggest sales days in the marijuana industry. After California went legal, weed sales for that Saturday rose 40 percent. The average sale went from $100 to $140 per person with most people opting for edibles or vapes to get them through the game. People love having the option to get stoned at social events because it means they can celebrate while avoiding a horrifying hangover at work the next day. If you also plan on enjoying the Super Bowl with a little green, keep reading for everything you need to bring to the party.

