Track Star Sha’Carri Richardson Suspended From US Olympic Team For Positive Marijuana Drug Test, Twitter Lights a Blunt In Her Honor

If you didn’t know the name Sha’Carri Richardson, you do now. The 21-year-old track star was just suspended from the U.S. Olympic team because she failed a drug test, likely dashing any hope of competing in the 2021 Tokyo Summer Games.

Why is this athlete’s drama relevant – and sending the internet into a tizzy? Because the drug Richardson tested positive for was…wait for it…THC.

Why pot is illegal in the Olympics (but hardly anywhere else these days, including the state she used it in) is beyond us. It’s not even a performance-enhancing drug. (In fact, running is about the last thing we want to do after we get high.) And yet, a little cannabis-induced pick-me-up is apparently enough to kill an athlete’s dreams.

Richardson appeared on the Today show to explain herself. She shared how learning of her biological mother’s recent death – from a reporter no less – was “triggering” and that she used marijuana as a way to cope.

“Don’t judge me, because I am human… I just happen to run a little faster.” Sha’Carri Richardson (@itskerrii) speaks with @SavannahGuthrie about her failed drug test. pic.twitter.com/aZKTDhYn6Z — TODAY (@TODAYshow) July 2, 2021

“(I’m) not making an excuse or looking for any empathy in my case, but, however, being in that position in my life, finding out something like that, something that I would say is probably one of the biggest things that have impacted me … that definitely was a very heavy topic on me,” she said. “People don’t understand what it’s like to have to … go in front of the world and put on a face and hide my pain. Who am I to tell you how to cope when you’re dealing with the pain or you’re dealing with a struggle that you haven’t experienced before or that you thought you never would have to deal with?”

We don’t judge you, Sha’Carri. We’ve had far less valid reasons to get high. It’s the Olympics committee that’s in the wrong here, with its antiquated rules.

Judging by the reactions on Twitter, most people stand behind Richardson. We’ve rounded up the best, the fiercest, and the funniest of the bunch. At least we can get a laugh out of this, right? (And to be clear, we’re laughing with her, not at her.)

If my mama had passed I would be doing crack. I do not blame Sha’Carri at all — Onyx (@Allanah_Morales) July 2, 2021

HELLO US OLYMPIC TEAM I WILL TAKE SHA’CARRI RICHARDSONS PLACE HERE IS MY PISS CLEAN FROM WEED. I RUN 100 METER IN 15 MINUTES CLEAN PISS THANK YOU pic.twitter.com/nqbAJPQcqL — Rajat Suresh (@rajat_suresh) July 2, 2021

I just want y’all give to Sha’Carri Richardson a fraction of the grace y’all give K*nye W3$t. He lost his mother over 10 years ago and we still give him grace. — I AM NOT A MAN WTF. (@broadwaytail) July 2, 2021

like how is it “she knew the rules” for sha’carri but free all your friends + family till it’s backwards over that possession charge lmao. come on. — Delaney Vandergrift (@delaneypv15) July 2, 2021

Am I correct in thinking that if Sha’Carri Richardson had spent a week binge-drinking after the loss of a parent that would’ve been totally fine with the Olympics? — Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) July 2, 2021

Sha Carri Me Off the

Off the Zaza Regular pic.twitter.com/KYGe4UgLHX — KASH PAPII (@northeastpapi) July 2, 2021

Sha’Carri was tested for SMOKING them hoes on the track…. that’s all. — Sha’Cannabis Richardson (@NOTKarltonBanks) July 2, 2021

GIVE SHA’CARRI HER OWN STRAIN AND LETS KEEP IT MOVING — (prod. by) OFFKEY (@10ffkey) July 2, 2021

Y’all more mad at Sha’Carri than Bill Cosby. The majority of you are weird as fuck. — Hot Boy Jerm (@_imcountry) July 2, 2021

Someone get Sha’Carri the largest marijuana endorsement deal of all time immediately. — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) July 2, 2021

#Shacarri ran a race and won high off weed?

She deserves a double reward. I can’t even drive over $40 MPH high. pic.twitter.com/F8mGyJaoc5 — IG: @NerdDNA (@nerdydna) July 2, 2021

So Seth Rogen can create a weed empire but Sha’carri Richardson can’t run in the Olympics on an edible from a month ago — rb (@RheaButcher) July 2, 2021

Before you talk sh*t about Sha’Carri ask yourself this: if you had to take a drug test right now to keep your job, would you pass??? Oh, alright. Then stfu. pic.twitter.com/F9f0aeTmZ7 — Kamie Crawford (@KamieCrawford) July 2, 2021

Sha’Carri Richardson is the first Olympian to be barred from competing for using a performance diminishing drug. — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) July 2, 2021

They let Bill Cosby walk, but couldn’t let Sha’Carri run! pic.twitter.com/67T7HZZ5fR — Headgraphix (@Headgraphix) July 2, 2021

Just tell me where to tune in to watch Sha’Carri running her own 100m and beating the entire Olympic field. — Nick Cho (@NickCho) July 2, 2021

Keep running, Sha’Carri. In fact, could you run down to the dispensary and get some more weed for us, too? We can hate-watch the Summer Games stoned, together. Who needs an Olympic torch when you could smoke a blunt instead?