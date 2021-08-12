Meanwhile in Olympics: Hot Dutch Track Star’s Instagram Pics Are Making Our Hearts Race
It’s no secret that athletes at the Olympics have the most insane bodies imaginable. The physiques of the competitors at the 2021 Tokyo Summer Games are downright enviable – and make us wish we could shed our Quarantine 15 already so we could even feel slightly confident in approaching them, if we were ever lucky enough to bump into them in person. But one Dutch track star has been running through our minds non-stop lately – and making our hearts race.
Her name is Lieke Klaver and she’s ridiculously gorgeous. Blonde, blue-eyed, muscled, and seductive, the 22-year-old takes our breath away. We’re not the only ones, either. A hashtag of her name is trending hard on TikTok because of all the fans swooning over her. But rather than distract you with videos of stans, we prefer to go to the source: Klaver’s Instagram. While there are plenty of workout shots and competition pics, what we’re really there for are the bikini pics and ab-baring images.
Check out some of our favorites yourself. We dare you not to drool on your device.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Damn, girl. You are definitely worth the chase. If only we could keep up with you.
Cover Photo: Ian MacNicol / Stringer (Getty Images)
