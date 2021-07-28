Mandatory Predictions: ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 2 Is the Laugh We Need (Plus 6 Guesses Where This Season Goes)

Ted Lasso was the surprise standout of last summer, releasing at just the right time. The Jason Sudeikis-led sports comedy, following a small-time American football coach assigned the impossible task of coaching a Premier soccer team, Richmond AFC, across the pond despite having no experience with/knowledge of the sport. Courtesy of a seemingly endless array of pessimism and claustrophobia, 2020 seemed like an impossible year.

It may not be the funniest television show but Ted Lasso’s sincerity has resonated with audiences worldwide amid COVID-19 and political turmoil. Just like us, Coach Lasso managed to do, well, a below-average job. The show’s first season was Apple TV+’s most talked-about project thus far. Sudeikis has compared season two to The Empire Strikes Back—things are about to get dark. Its first episode, “Goodbye Earl,” aired last Friday and charmed even Diane Sawyer’s pants off. It’s still the laugh we need. He are six guesses where this season goes.

Cover Photo: Apple TV+

1/6 Roy And Keeley’s Honeymoon Will End Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) and Richmond publicist, Keeley Jones (Juno Temple), found each other last season amid the latter’s breakup with Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster). In the Lasso universe, they’re the odd couple; Roy’s intensity offsetting Keeley’s vivacious personality. Season one ended with the pair very much in the honeymoon phase. Season two needs at least a few emotional hurdles, and this couple will be put through the wringer.

2/6 Rupert Will Go Full Emperor Rupert Mannion (Anthony Head) is the former owner of Richmond and ex-husband of Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham), who took over the club following their divorce (which was the result of him seeing other women). Initially, Rebecca’s goal is to destroy Richmond as a way of getting back at Rupert (which is why she hires Ted); obviously, Ted being such a great guy changed all this. Rupert, like the Emperor, masquerades as a great guy but is really just a dick. It seems likely he and Higgins will try to take back ownership of the club. Or, at the very least, buy into another team and steal Richmond players. Regardless, the central conflict of the season will stem from Rupert.



3/6 Richmond Fans Will Turn On Lasso Ted Lasso doesn’t shy away from the ridiculous decision to hire an unqualified coach. In fact, Ted himself goes by the alias “wanker” for the bulk of the first season. Although everyone, including journalists, come to love his optimism, Richmond got kicked out of the Premier League at the end of season one. At the beginning of season two, they’re on a tie streak. If they can’t start winning, fans will want Ted out...or worse. Football fans can be unforgiving. Have you seen Green Street Hooligans?

4/6 Roy Becomes An Assistant Coach For Richmond At the beginning of season two, Roy is retired. He tries coaching the West London Under 9 Girls team but his language and rage-infused style has proved a problem. Keeley wants him to become a pundit for Sky Sports but that’s not his thing (something that will inevitably cause a rift between the two). It seems pretty obvious that Roy will end up back with Richmond as an assistant coach. Ted could not only use his help but his aggressive demeanor.



5/6 Jaime Tartt, Reality TV Star? At the end of Season two’s premiere, Roy watches Lust Conquers All during Yoga Mums night, only to see his arch-nemesis, Jamie, on the tube as a reality TV star. Jamie’s arch last season as the cocky baller who learns to pass was a highlight. It doesn’t end the season with AFC Richmond but was a hero with Manchester City. So, why the lane change? Granted, who wouldn’t want to be “the top scorer on the island.” Best guess: Jamie reverted to being a twat without good influences around and will eventually make his way back to Richmond.

6/6 Richmond Will Make It Back To Premier League (Or Drop to League One) Richmond did not perform well in season one. Thanks to a late-game pass/goal by Jamie on the opposing team, the final game of the season sent them down to the Championship League—which Ted found assuming because it sounds more prestigious than the Premier League. Hopefully, Ted continues to improve as a coach and lead his team back to the Premier League. Or, they drop a level under Championship and Ted’s mind is blown by the fact that it’s called League One.

