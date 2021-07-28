Culture / Entertainment

Mandatory Predictions: ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 2 Is the Laugh We Need (Plus 6 Guesses Where This Season Goes)

by Josh Plainse

Ted Lasso was the surprise standout of last summer, releasing at just the right time. The Jason Sudeikis-led sports comedy, following a small-time American football coach assigned the impossible task of coaching a Premier soccer team, Richmond AFC, across the pond despite having no experience with/knowledge of the sport. Courtesy of a seemingly endless array of pessimism and claustrophobia, 2020 seemed like an impossible year. 

It may not be the funniest television show but Ted Lasso’s sincerity has resonated with audiences worldwide amid COVID-19 and political turmoil. Just like us, Coach Lasso managed to do, well, a below-average job. The show’s first season was Apple TV+’s most talked-about project thus far. Sudeikis has compared season two to The Empire Strikes Back—things are about to get dark. Its first episode, “Goodbye Earl,” aired last Friday and charmed even Diane Sawyer’s pants off. It’s still the laugh we need. He are six guesses where this season goes. 

Cover Photo: Apple TV+

Coming soon: Ridley Scott’s ‘The Last Duel’ Drops First Trailer, Matt Damon’s Platinum Mullet Proves Too Distracting (Oh, And Ben Affleck Too)

Marvel madness: Mandatory TV Battles: ‘Loki’ vs. ‘WandaVision’

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.