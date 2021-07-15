Meanwhile in Florida: Governor Ron DeSantis Sells ‘Don’t Fauci My Florida’ Merch As Covid Cases Surge (Don’t Worry, He’ll Fauci It All on His Own)
In case you haven’t heard, the coronavirus pandemic isn’t completely over. Thanks to new variants – and anti-vaxxers – the disease is still spreading, especially in the Southern half of the country. But try telling that to Florida governor Ron DeSantis, who not only has opinions on how the pandemic has played out but is looking to turn a profit over it.
DeSantis has added some new merch to his official campaign website with a feisty new tagline: “Don’t Fauci My Florida.” Even those who haven’t been paying much attention to the news will get the reference to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the man who has led the charge on beating this godforsaken virus so life can get back to normal.
But not everyone believes in science. Many of these people live in Florida. And apparently, they’re in the market for everything from drink koozies to T-shirts slamming our country’s medical authority on one of the deadliest diseases we’ve seen in our lifetimes.
“Don’t Fauci My Florida” isn’t even the full extent of the slanderous slogans the governor is hawking on his unforgivably ugly wares. He also has a koozie that reads, “How the hell am I going to be able to drink a beer with a mask on?”
Photo: Ron DeSantis Campaign Store
And don’t forget the T-shirt and flag that demand, “Keep Florida Free.” Free from what, exactly? Health and longevity? We suppose Florida is a state where people go to die, but DeSantis seems a little too proud of the state’s reputation for killing off its residents.
Worse yet? Florida is leading the way right now in Covid case spikes. (See aforementioned variant and anti-vaxxers.) So, go ahead, have a laugh at Fauci’s expense with your apparel and accessories. But DeSantis might want to consider adding coffins to his online store because the people most likely to shop there just might be six feet underground before long.
Cover Photo: Ron DeSantis Campaign Store
MORE NEWS:
1/10
Britney Spears Tells Haters to ‘Kiss My Ass’ After Posting Topless Instagram Photo, But Can Us Non-Haters Please Do It Too?
Read more here.
Photo: C Flanigan / Contributor (Getty Images)
2/10
Selena Gomez Launches Swimsuit Line, Models Teenie Bikini (As If This Summer Weren’t Balls Hot Enough Already)
Read more here.
Photo: La’Mariette
-
3/10
Lady Gaga Poses Topless and Naked-Faced in Summer Selfie, Blatantly Contributing to Global Warming of Our Crotches
Read more here.
Photo: @ladygaga (Instagram)
4/10
Parental Advisory: Halsey Breaks Internet With Boob-Baring Album Cover (And 8 Other Records That Were Less About the Music, More About the Boobs)
Read more here.
Photo: Twitter
-
5/10
Demi Moore Models Swimwear in Sexy Family Photo, And We Never Thought We’d Say That One
Read more here.
Photo: Cass Bird for @AndieSwim (Instagram)
6/10
Tiffany Haddish Tells Nicolas Cage Her First Orgasm Was Watching ‘Face/Off,’ Sparks Interesting Sequel Idea ‘Face/On Tiffany Haddish’
Read more here.
Photo: Amy Sussman/KCA2021 / Contributor (Getty Images)
-
7/10
Pete Davidson Sets Goal of Removing 100-Plus Tattoos By Age 30 (Wait, Are We Not 50, Asked Bags Under His Eyes)
Read more here.
Photo: Universal Pictures
8/10
Meanwhile in Hollywood: Adam Driver Simulating Oral Sex While Singing Makes Him Both a Teacher and a Role Model
Read more here.
Photo: Toni Anne Barson / Contributor (Getty Images)
-
9/10
Mandatory Music: Juvenile Remixes ‘Back That Azz Up’ Into Pro-Vax Anthem We Can’t Wait to Twerk to While Spitting in a Stranger’s Mouth
Read more here.
Photo: YouTube
10/10
Drake Rents Dodger Stadium For Date With Model Johanna Leia, Anything to Get to Second Base
Read more here.
Photo: Karwai Tang / Contributor (Getty Images)