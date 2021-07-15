Meanwhile in Florida: Governor Ron DeSantis Sells ‘Don’t Fauci My Florida’ Merch As Covid Cases Surge (Don’t Worry, He’ll Fauci It All on His Own)

In case you haven’t heard, the coronavirus pandemic isn’t completely over. Thanks to new variants – and anti-vaxxers – the disease is still spreading, especially in the Southern half of the country. But try telling that to Florida governor Ron DeSantis, who not only has opinions on how the pandemic has played out but is looking to turn a profit over it.

DeSantis has added some new merch to his official campaign website with a feisty new tagline: “Don’t Fauci My Florida.” Even those who haven’t been paying much attention to the news will get the reference to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the man who has led the charge on beating this godforsaken virus so life can get back to normal.

But not everyone believes in science. Many of these people live in Florida. And apparently, they’re in the market for everything from drink koozies to T-shirts slamming our country’s medical authority on one of the deadliest diseases we’ve seen in our lifetimes.

“Don’t Fauci My Florida” isn’t even the full extent of the slanderous slogans the governor is hawking on his unforgivably ugly wares. He also has a koozie that reads, “How the hell am I going to be able to drink a beer with a mask on?”

And don’t forget the T-shirt and flag that demand, “Keep Florida Free.” Free from what, exactly? Health and longevity? We suppose Florida is a state where people go to die, but DeSantis seems a little too proud of the state’s reputation for killing off its residents.

Worse yet? Florida is leading the way right now in Covid case spikes. (See aforementioned variant and anti-vaxxers.) So, go ahead, have a laugh at Fauci’s expense with your apparel and accessories. But DeSantis might want to consider adding coffins to his online store because the people most likely to shop there just might be six feet underground before long.

