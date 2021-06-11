Meanwhile in Ohio: Nurse Tries to Prove That Covid Vaccines Made Her Magnetic Before Legislative Committee (And Fails Miserably)
There are a lot of myths surrounding the Covid vaccine. (We debunked some of them here.) But perhaps one of the strangest – and most enduring – is that those who get vaccinated are suddenly magnetic. Even if this were true (and it most definitely is not), we’re unsure what the big deal would be. Magical magnetic powers? That sounds like the start of a superhero movie to us.
But we digress. Our point is that some of these anti-vaxxer conspiracy theorists have seriously gone off the deep end – and have taken their concerns as far as the legislature. One nurse in Ohio (who should absolutely lose her nursing license over this) recently testified in front of a state health committee about the “magnetic dangers” of the vaccine.
Her name is Joanna Overholt, and while she has not been vaccinated, she claimed that other people’s vaccinations (and subsequent magnetism) rubbed off on her. She attempted to demonstrate her (completely unfounded and unscientific) concerns by placing a key and a bobby pin on her neck. Both fell off. She did succeed in getting the key to stick to her chest, but that was likely because of sebum, a substance our bodies naturally produce that makes small metallic items stick to flat surfaces on our skin.
Wow. An anti-vaccine nurse in Ohio tried to prove the Vaccines Cause Magnetism theory in an state legislative committee. The demonstration did not go to plan pic.twitter.com/0ubELst4E8
— Tyler Buchanan (@Tylerjoelb) June 9, 2021
There was just one problem with her demonstration (kidding; there were lots of problems with it, but this was the most glaring one): the key she used was brass, not metal, and therefore not magnetic in the first place.
Of course, Twitter took this woman to task for her blatant stupidity.
“Ladies and gentlemen: This pencil is supposedly made of wood, but if I hold it like so between my fingers and jiggle it—”
*jiggles it*
“—it’s obviously rubber. Does anyone want to explain that?” https://t.co/2UcB5WBRQJ
— Steve McPherson (@steventurous) June 9, 2021
What’s wild is that being a nurse is insanely difficult and this woman was at one point smart enough to get through nursing school, etc. https://t.co/4pqfIv2K3y
— Nick Parco (@nick_parco) June 9, 2021
“Any questions?”
“Yes, where did you go to nursing school?”
“Why do you want to know that?”
“Oh, don’t worry. Once you mention them they’re gonna run your file through the paper shredder and deny your existence.”
— LakeEffectReverb (@LakeEffectVerb) June 9, 2021
Guys, guys… pic.twitter.com/xVvyzTqpKw
— Jim Hanna (@jim_hanna_) June 9, 2021
The faces say it all. pic.twitter.com/7uvaPe6UsN
— formemenotyou (@formemenotyou) June 9, 2021
We don’t even know where Overholt got the idea that vaccines cause magnetism. Oh, wait, yes we do: TikTok.
@pretty_gdimplesWhen your coworker gets the shot and magnets stick to her arm she said her arm hurt after #foryoupage #oh #covid #covidvaccine #covidvaccinemagnet♬ original sound – user9014381385906
Because that’s where legitimate health professionals go for the latest in scientific developments.
Remember, kids, don’t believe everything you see on social media!
Um, “Dr.” Fauci, can you explain why after I got my vaccine, I’m magnetic? pic.twitter.com/xEZYbWu7zJ
— Eric Stangel (@EricStangel) June 9, 2021
Cover Photo: The Ohio Channel (via Twitter)
