Covid Conspiracy Theorists Prepared to Mask Up and Socially Distance to Protect Themselves…From Vaccinated People

How’s this for irony? All we had to do to get anti-maskers to mask up and keep 6 feet of distance was…get a Covid vaccination.

We know, it doesn’t make sense. But so it goes with conspiracy theorists. Let’s unpack this. There’s a rumor going around that people who have been vaccinated against Covid shed proteins onto unvaccinated people, causing them harm. The supposed damage ranges from unpredictable periods to infertility to miscarriage.

Of course, there’s no science behind this “shedding” theory whatsoever. But try telling that to people who believe that COVID-19 was created to control population growth and that vaccinations are just the next stage of that global culling of the human race. They’ve even dubbed it the “plandemic.”

“There is something being passed from people who are shot up with this poison to others who have not gotten the shot,” said New York pediatrician and anti-vaxxer Larry Palevsky on a live stream.

Anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers alike have decided that the only way to keep from falling victim to this bogus shedding phenomenon is…to wear a mask and socially distance from the vaccinated.

Palevsky suggested vaccinated people “have a badge on their arms that say ‘I’ve been vaccinated even though it’s not a vaccine’ so that we know to avoid them on the street, to not go near them anywhere in society.”

Anti-vaxxer Sherri Tenpenny warned in another live stream that the unvaccinated may have to “stay away from somebody who’s had these shots…forever.”

We can’t stand misinformation, but if there is a silver lining to this absurd conspiracy theory, it’s that unvaccinated (and quite frankly, idiotic) people will stay far, far away from the rest of us who have brains, trust science, and got our shots in the arm as soon as we could.

Keep your dumbass theories – and your germs – to yourselves, anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers, and let us enjoy our vaccinated, nearing-normal lives in peace.

Cover Photo: Hollie Adams / Stringer (Getty Images)

