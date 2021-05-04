Billie Eilish Brings Blonde Bombshell Energy to British Vogue Cover (Move Over, Marilyn Monroe)

Move over, Marilyn Monroe. There’s a new blonde bombshell in town and she’s got curves to rival yours. Of whom do we speak? None other than Billie Eilish, perhaps the last celebrity you’d associate with old-Hollywood glamour. And yet, somehow the Grammy-winning pop star pulled it off for the June 2021 cover of British Vogue.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by British Vogue (@britishvogue)

Photo: Craig McDean (via @britishvogue on Instagram)

In a pin-up style shoot, the 19-year-old formerly known for her green and black hair and baggy clothes goes full-on feminine in lacy pink corset, gold gloves, and skintight Gucci skirt.

“I’ve literally never done anything in this realm at all,” Eilish said of the cover’s aesthetic. “Y’know, besides when I’m alone and shit.”

We should have known something was up, however, when she revealed that platinum hair hue not too long ago.

“She came to British Vogue with an idea,” British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful told Today. “What if, she wondered, she wanted to show more of her body for the first time in a fashion story? What if she wanted to play with corsetry and revel in the aesthetic of the mid-20th century pin-ups she’s always loved? It was time, she said, for something new.”

Why would the celeb who previously seemed allergic to anything form-fitting want to show off her curves in a corset? “If I’m honest with you, I hate my stomach, and that’s why,” she explained.

Fair enough. But she’s the only one hating on anything related to her body. Instagram went wild for her new look, and Eilish’s share of the cover became the fastest post of all time to reach 1 million likes on the social media platform – in a mere six minutes. (It currently has 15 million likes and counting…)

British Vogue shared additional images from the magazine on Instagram, and we gotta say, we never thought Billie Eilish would be the star of our fantasies, but, um, she definitely is now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by British Vogue (@britishvogue)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by British Vogue (@britishvogue)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by British Vogue (@britishvogue)

Photos: Craig McDean (via @britishvogue on Instagram)

“It’s all about what makes you feel good,” Eilish proclaimed in the magazine interview. Amen to that, especially when what makes you feel good makes us feel good, too.

Cover Photo: Craig McDean (via @britishvogue on Instagram)

