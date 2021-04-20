Machine Gun Kelly Launching Unisex Nail Polish Brand (If This Is What Attracts Megan Fox, We Guess We’d Try It?)

Machine Gun Kelly has never been someone we aimed to emulate…until he hooked Megan Fox. Then we were open to doing whatever it is he did to get a girlfriend like that. Including…painting our nails?!

Allow us to explain. The musical artist (whose real, boring name is Colson Baker) has been working on a unisex nail polish brand. It’s called UN/DN and is in collaboration with Unlisted Brand Lab. The line will be available this fall, and Machine Gun Kelly recently gave fans a sneak peek of the polish on social media.

In a pair of Instagram stories, the “Bloody Valentine” singer showed off ‘90s-inspired nail art. The first clip featured black acrylic nails with a yellow smiley face. The second included blue and pink nails, the former with smiley faces and the latter with what appeared to be a white marijuana leaf.

Photo: @machinegunkelly (Instagram Stories)

This isn’t the first time Machine Gun Kelly has stepped out with painted nails. In November, he and Fox donned matching manicures at the American Music Awards. The design included bright half-circles (coral for her; neon pink for him) with black lines down the center.

We don’t know if dudes are going to start painting their nails en masse, even if a celebrity’s name is attached to the polish, but if that’s what it takes to get a foxy lady’s attention, we just might give it a go…

Cover Photo: @machinegunkelly (Instagram Stories)

You’ve got to be kidding: Elon Musk and Grimes Join the List of Celebrities With Terrible Names For Their Kids

1/10 Kendall Jenner Pairs Bikini With Cowboy Boots For Summer Swimsuit Trend That Makes Us Say ‘Yee-Haw!’ Read more here. Photo: Instagram

2/10 Irina Shayk Shows Off Thong Bodysuit in Sexy Behind-the-Scenes Instagram Snaps Read more here. Photo: Instagram



3/10 Lizzo Predicts It’ll Be an ‘Ass-Crack Summer’ With Butt-Cutout Dress Read more here. Photo: Kevin Winter / Staff (Getty Images)

4/10 Mandatory Style: Bella Hadid and Irina Shayk Rock Thong Jeans in New Trend Our Covid Bods Can’t Pull Off Read more here. Photo: Mugler



5/10 Orlando Bloom Complains He and Katy Perry Don’t Have Enough Sex (Uh, We’d Settle For Once) Read more here. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images)

6/10 Lily-Rose Depp in ‘Voyagers’ Gives Us Our Depp Fix Without Exposing Our Vulnerable Man-Crush Guilt Read more here. Photo: Lionsgate



7/10 Jimmy Fallon v. Jimmy Kimmel: Late Night Hosts Wage Pizza-Making War (Plot Twist: Stanley Tucci Is True Winner) Read more here. Photo: Instagram

8/10 Dom Pérignon Releases Lady Gaga Limited Edition Champagne Bottles (Pairs Perfectly With Chromatica Oreos) Read more here. Photo: Dom Pérignon



9/10 Ranked! TV’s 10 Most Insufferable News Hosts, The Boob-Tube’s Biggest Boobs Read more here. Photo: Greg Doherty (Getty Images)

10/10 The Mandatory Michelle Obama Guide For When It’s Safe to Discuss Your Sex Life Read more here. Photo: Paras Griffin (Getty Images)

Babies on the way: Celebrity Couples Expecting in 2021

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.