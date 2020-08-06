Culture / Entertainment
Megan Fox to Machine Gun Kelly: ‘My Heart Is All Yours,’ Brian Austin Green Likely Wondering If ‘All’ Could Be Amended to ‘Mostly’

Of all the relationship milestones in the digital age, perhaps none is so momentous as that first Instagram pic together. Actress Megan Fox has taken that major step with boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly.

In a newly posted black-and-white mirror selfie, the Transformers star and the rapper appear together, relaxed and damp in towels after what we assume was a swim. “Achingly Beautiful Boy…My heart is yours,” reads the caption (with a pair of knife emojis bookmarking a heart).

Achingly Beautiful Boy… My heart is yours 🔪♥️🔪

Kelly also posted a black-and-white selfie of the couple with the caption: “Waited for eternity to find you again.”

waited for eternity to find you again … 🔪💫❤️🔪

The couple met on the set of their forthcoming crime thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass.

“I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame,” Fox told the Give Them Lala … With Randall podcast last month. “Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we’re actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away.”

We can only imagine how this very public mutual admiration feels to Fox’s estranged husband, Beverly Hills 90210 actor Brian Austin Green, to whom Fox was married for 10 years. Rumors started swirling about Fox and Kelly in May, forcing Green to confirm the spouses had separated late last year.

Don’t worry, Brian, it’s just new relationship energy. Give it a decade and we’ll see if Kelly and Fox are still ga-ga over each other.

