Lizzo

Lizzo Predicts It’ll Be an ‘Ass-Crack Summer’ With Butt-Cutout Dress

by Mandatory Editors

Lizzo is no meteorologist, but if her predictions about this summer are accurate, it’s going to be hella hot up in here. The Grammy-winning artist recently posted a pic of her curvy self in a purple, butt crack-baring bodycon dress, and declared: “ISSA ASS CRACK SUMMER I DONT MAKE THE RULES.”

 

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

Lizzo accessorized the outfit with strappy orange sandals, hoop earrings, and a gold belly chain worn backwards that spelled out L-I-Z-Z-O. “What’s my name?” she asked her 10.1 million followers.

 

Gone are the days when baring your thong was risqué or side boob was the latest fashion trend. The “Good as Hell” singer known for body positivity and frequent nudity may not have designed the bootylicious dress but she is surely responsible if it becomes the most coveted wardrobe item for women this summer.

We say: Bring on the butt cleavage, America!

