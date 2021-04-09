Irina Shayk Shows Off Thong Bodysuit in Sexy Behind-the-Scenes Instagram Snaps

Just when you thought you’d seen every iteration of a thong, a supermodel comes along and blows your mind again with the article of clothing designed to show off a woman’s best assets. Most recently, that model was Irina Shayk.

In an Instagram post, the 35-year-old stunner showed off behind-the-scenes pics of herself strapped into a full-body thong during a fitting for Mugler’s Spring/Summer 2021 virtual show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by irinashayk (@irinashayk)

The strappy, skin-tight bodysuit left little to the imagination. (Not that we’re complaining.) From neck to toe, it highlighted the best parts of Shayk’s impeccable figure but hid just enough to titillate us.

Over half a million Instagram users felt the same way. In addition to inspiring a slew of fire emojis, commenters expressed their approval and admiration for the skimpy outfit. “Helllloooooo,” one said. “Damn Sista!” added another. “My God,” exclaimed fellow model Brooklyn Decker. “i mean mama don’t play,” celebrity hairdresser Ben Skervin remarked.

Given how complicated the fashion contraption looks, we don’t know how Shayk got into it…but we’d love to help her get out of it.

Cover Photo: @irinashayk (Instagram)

