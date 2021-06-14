Kanye West Unfollows Kim Kardashian and Sisters on Twitter, Hits the Town With Russian Model Irina Shayk (So Much For Keeping Up With the Kardashians)

Kanye West is no longer keeping up with the Kardashians – in more ways than one. Just days after his soon-to-be-ex-wife Kim Kardashian posted an adorable throwback pic of the couple with their kids and the caption, “Happy Birthday Love U for Life!” on Instagram, news outlets confirmed that Kanye has unfollowed her and her famous sisters on Twitter. (Kim remains the only account he’s following on his Instagram, though…hmm…)

Perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised. Though it was Kim who initiated divorce proceedings, Kanye has moved on whiplash fast. He recently jetted off to Provence, France, for a romantic 44th birthday rendezvous with Russian model Irina Shayk. The 35-year-old catwalker has worked with Kanye in the past, modeling for his fashion line as well as appearing in his “Power” music video. They also dated briefly before Kanye became involved with Kim.

Shayk has been one-half of a power couple before – she dated Bradley Cooper for four years and they have a daughter together.

Rumor has it Kim is cool with her baby daddy dating again, but we can only imagine that for someone as social media-obsessed as she is, being unfollowed on Twitter has gotta hurt, maybe even worse than Kanye moving on.

Cover Photos: Neil Mockford / Contributor and Robert Kamau / Contributor (Getty Images)

