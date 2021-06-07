Was Johnny Depp’s ‘City of Lies’ Movie Delay All Part of Elaborate Play to Cover Up LAPD Conspiracy in Notorious BIG Murder Case?

Look at the middle-aged, puppy dog face. No one likes being lied to, especially not Johnny Depp. Now imagine throwing that man in a city full of lies? So, Los Angeles. Depp’s latest film, City of Lies, was finally released earlier this year after spending quite some time in purgatory. Based on the non-fiction book, Randall Sullivan’s LAbyrinth, City of Lies explores the investigation surrounding the (still) unsolved murders of The Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac Shakur in 1997.

In the film, Depp plays the LAPD detective assigned to the case, Russell Poole, who believes to have found evidence linking an officer to Biggie’s murder. Forest Whitaker plays journalist Jack Jackson, a fictionalized version of the book’s author, Sullivan, who teams up with Poole to uncover corruption. That said, was City of Lies’ delay all part of an elaborate play to cover up some LAPD Conspiracy in Notorious’ murder case?

1/5 There are no answers in the real world. Dun dun dun. City of Lies certainly believes something, and, depending upon the accuracy of the information it presents, may not be something the LAPD wants others to believe. Filming for City of Lies was completed back in May 2017 and its original release date was planned for September 7, 2018. Then, a movie with headlining names like Depp and Whitaker was delayed multiple times. None of the film’s distributors (past or present) have given any official reasons for pumping the breaks.

2/5 Depp’s downfall (although, the man’s a phoenix and will rise again). A month before that first release date, a location manager sued City of Lies director Brad Furman, and multiple producers, claiming fired him after he refused to agree not to file suit against Depp for allegedly attacking him on set. Many crew members have since said that no physical confrontation occurred. That said, this was also around the time of Depp's messy divorce with Amber Heard, those domestic abuse accusations, and, eventually, his exit from the Fantastic Beasts franchise. So, it’s within the realm of possibility that Depp’s legal issues and otherwise dismantled distributor interest. Still, we love conspiracy theories—which we blame on frustration, ignorance, a faulty education system, and, perhaps, a biological and social desire to be dramatic. In this case, there’s reason to believe.



3/5 As long as it’s an ongoing investigation, evidence gets locked away in the dark. That’s a direct quote from the film (we’re sure you’ve seen the trailer). Around the time that City of Lies was first delayed, The Daily Beast ran a piece including interviews with the director, Furman, and author, Sullivan, in which they asserted that the LAPD had attempted to suppress the film from being released because they believed it painted them in a negative light. On top of that, City of Lies contains new information that could justify Biggie’s mom Violetta Wallace’s wrongful death lawsuit against the LAPD which was previously dismissed.

4/5 Is the LAPD covering something (else) up? Those are those who believe Death Row Records had connections to the LAPD. As you know, Biggie Smalls died in a drive-by shooting, six months after the shooting of his East Coast/West Coast rival (and fellow rap icon) Tupac Shakur, in which he was sitting in the passenger seat of an SUV. There were plenty of witnesses but no one gave an accurate description of the shooter. Biggie was signed to Diddy’s Bad Boy Records and Tupac to Marion "Suge" Knight's Death Row Records. The theory—supported by millions (probably) of articles filled with worthwhile conjecture— is that Biggy was murdered in retaliation—a hit that was ordered from inside (Knight was incarcerated at the time) and facilitated by the LAPD. City of Lies purposes the question, what if Biggie had nothing to do with Tupac’s death? The LAPD still hasn't “officially” closed this case.



5/5 Not even Depp’s puppy dog eyes could make them. This isn’t surprising considering his head tilt didn’t win over a UK judge in that high-profile lawsuit against The Sun either.

