Was Johnny Depp’s ‘City of Lies’ Movie Delay All Part of Elaborate Play to Cover Up LAPD Conspiracy in Notorious BIG Murder Case?

by Josh Plainse

Look at the middle-aged, puppy dog face. No one likes being lied to, especially not Johnny Depp. Now imagine throwing that man in a city full of lies? So, Los Angeles. Depp’s latest film, City of Lies, was finally released earlier this year after spending quite some time in purgatory. Based on the non-fiction book, Randall Sullivan’s LAbyrinthCity of Lies explores the investigation surrounding the (still) unsolved murders of The Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac Shakur in 1997.

In the film, Depp plays the LAPD detective assigned to the case, Russell Poole, who believes to have found evidence linking an officer to Biggie’s murder. Forest Whitaker plays journalist Jack Jackson, a fictionalized version of the book’s author, Sullivan, who teams up with Poole to uncover corruption. That said, was City of Lies’ delay all part of an elaborate play to cover up some LAPD Conspiracy in Notorious’ murder case?

Cover Photo: Saban Films

