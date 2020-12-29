Culture / Entertainment

Mandatory Celebrity Battles: Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard (Will They Meet Again in the Unemployment Line?)

by Josh Plainse

The latest in Hollywood’s domestic catastrophe saw Johnny Depp forced to resign from Fantastic Beasts 3 (and be replaced by Mads Mikkelsen) after losing a belligerent libel case, in which a British judge called the allegations that he’s a wife-beater “substantially true.” As a result, droves of fans signed a petition insisting that Depp’s ex, Amber Heard, suffer a similar fate and be removed from Aquaman 2. That Change.org declaration of war, claiming “[Heard] has systematically crusaded to ruin Depp in Hollywood” and “[created] false accounts of [Depp] being the abuser,” has already garnered over 1.6 million signatures (with a goal of 3 million). 

Heard told Entertainment Weekly, “Paid rumors and paid campaigns on social media don’t dictate [casting decisions] because they have no basis in reality. Only the fans actually made ‘Aquaman’ and ‘Aquaman 2’ happen. I’m excited to get started next year.” Well, Ms. Heard, it would seem that millions of fans don’t foresee you getting started next year. That said, will Heard get to stay on Aquaman 2? Should she? If not, why hasn’t she already joined Depp, who claims to be wrongly accused, on the unemployment line? In this edition Mandatory Celebrity Battle, we analyze the epic controversy, pit Depp against Heard, and attempt to predict the future. 

With Hollywood scared shitless of touching Depp with anything shorter than an Elder Wand and Heard resolute in her convictions to stay on as Mera in Aquaman 2, all eyes are on the pair’s upcoming civil suit. If Depp wins, it’s on Heard to resign. If Heard wins, she will be Mera, fulfilling her contractual obligations with the studio. Afterward, she’ll probably have trouble finding work for a while. She hasn’t exactly come off as dignified or trustworthy throughout this ordeal (let’s face it, her testimonies look like bad audition tapes) and the fans have taken notice—the customer, after all, is always right.

