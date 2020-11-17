Hilarious Petition Calls For Amber Heard to Be Replaced in ‘Aquaman 2’ (But You’ll Never Guess By Who)

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp are perhaps the worst celebrity couple in recent history. Their relationship and marriage were mired in accusations of physical violence on both sides. And while Heard filed for divorce in 2016, and the split was finalized the following year, the former husband and wife haven’t been able to stop battling it out in the courts.

The latest legal drama was a libel suit Depp brought against The Sun newspaper’s publishers over a single hyphenated word – “wife-beater” – used in a 2018 article. Depp lost the suit, and shortly thereafter, was reportedly “asked to resign” from his role as Grindelwald in the upcoming film Fantastic Beasts 3.

Well, fans weren’t having it. They went all “eye for an eye” on Heard, who was caught on tape admitting to hitting Depp. They want to see her axed from Aquaman 2. A petition on Change.org already has more than 1.38 million signatures. (People really need better problems.)

“Amber Heard has been exposed as a domestic abuser by Johnny Depp. In his $50 million lawsuit, Johnny Depp describes many incidents of domestic abuse that he suffered at the hands of his (then) wife Amber Heard, including one incident where she punched him twice in the face and another where she shattered his finger with a vodka bottle, and his finger had to be surgically reattached. He will bear the scar from that for the rest of his life,” the petition reads.

“Men are victims of domestic abuse, just like women. This must be recognized, and action must be taken to prevent a known abuser from being celebrated within the entertainment industry,” the petition continues. “Do the right thing. Remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2.”

Another Change.org petitioner wants to go a step further – by replacing Heard in Aquaman 2 with Danny DeVito.

“Amber Heard is a monster that destroyed Johnny Depp career and public perception so its only fitting that we replace her with a real king, Danny Devito,” the petition reads.

OK, so the petitioner doesn’t understand grammar or know how to properly capitalize DeVito’s name, but he does have a dream. And at the time of this writing, he had a whopping 21 supporters on board.

Whatever the outcome of these petitions, what we’d really like to see is both Heard and Depp go away for a really long time. We don’t mean to prison, but maybe instead of dropping millions on court cases, they could buy private islands and get themselves some therapy. Hollywood will live on just fine without them.

