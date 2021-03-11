Fearless ‘Aquaman’ Fan Goes Extra Deepfake With Johnny Depp Replacing Amber Heard in Sequel, Ultimate Revenge or Just Call It Even?

A fearless fan has created a deepfake suggesting Johnny Depp replace Amber Heard in Aquaman 2. What do you get when you combine a problematic age difference, weaponized vodka bottles, alleged abuse, drugs, defecation, trashed penthouses, bad press, and libel cases? The brief, tumultuous, and now notorious relationship between Depp and Heard.

After the pair’s divorce, Heard (not-so-subtly) implied she was a victim of abuse. The resulting he said/she said legal battle saw Depp’s lawyer’s release audio of Heard admitting to committing violence against Depp. Still, Depp was deemed a “wife beater” by a UK judge dropped from both the Pirates of the Caribbean and Fantastic Beasts franchises. Point Heard. Unfortunately for SHe Who Was Already Named, the internet has largely sided with Depp. Social media’s #JusticeForJohnnyDepp campaign has Heard in its crosshairs. Millions of fans signed a petition insisting Warner Bros. inflict the same fate upon Heard and have her removed from Aquaman 2.

Multiple reports point to the studio wanting to get rid of the actress due to her not passing a physical examination—which violates a clause in her contract (but probably just because of the bad press). While rumors suggest Game of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke should reunite with Jason Momoa and replace Heard in DC’s sequel, no casting will prove as intrepid or just as Eddie Pozos’ deepfake.

Johnny Depp should replace Amber Heard in Aquaman 2. pic.twitter.com/ionZO5EowO — Eddie Pozos (@EddiePozos_) February 26, 2021

Digitally imposing Depp’s face on Heard’s body in Aquaman is inspired; representing both just deserts and a big ol’ welcome back brunch for Mr. Depp. As he stares longingly at his “Wino Forever” tattoo, Heard maintains her excitement in returning to the role of Mera—she has no intention of resigning. Her representatives have “categorically denied” termination claims, saying there’s no truth to them (sure…). Zack Snyder has even shown support for Heard and director James Wan is reportedly fighting to keep her on. Regardless, there’s no denying the fact that she is in a precarious position.

At the very least, Heard’s screen time in Aquaman 2 is going to be drastically reduced. At the very most, she gets canned, suffering the same fate as Depp. As fans anticipate the end of these important and relevant Depp/Heard plot threads, at least they’ll have deepfake clairvoyance; posing the question to those truly in charge: what do you want, ultimate revenge or call it even?

Cover Photo: Warner Bros.

