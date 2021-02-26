Fun / Weird News
semen smoothie

Vegan Bodybuilder Swears by ‘Semen Smoothies’ to Keep COVID Away

by Mandatory Editors

At this point in the pandemic, most of us would do anything to avoid getting COVID. We’re counting down the days (weeks? Months?) until we can get the vaccine. We’re social distancing. We’re doubling up on masks. But would you drink semen if it meant staying coronavirus-free? One 32-year-old vegan bodybuilder swears by ‘semen smoothies’ for keeping her safe from the virus.

Her name is Tracy Kiss and she lives in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire. She went viral in May 2020 after sharing that the secret ingredient to her hearty immune system was a daily beverage made with her boyfriend’s jizz. She also spreads his spunk on her skin as a homeopathic rosacea treatment.

“I haven’t had a cold or flu in years. I don’t remember the last time I was sick, simply because I lead a healthy, active lifestyle and consume semen on a regular basis,” she told Vice. “I think if a lot more people knew the benefits of consuming semen, they would definitely treat it as the precious entity that it is. Whilst the world is experiencing a stockpiling frenzy of toilet tissue, cleaning products and hand sanitizers, I have found a free and alternative method — that is to stockpile semen.”

We decided to follow-up on this insanely athletic role model to see how she’s fared during the pandemic. Based on her Instagram, it appears she’s doing just fine, thankyouverymuch.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tracy Kiss (@tracykissfitness)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tracy Kiss (@tracykissfitness)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tracy Kiss (@tracykissfitness)

As for the aforementioned smoothie? We haven’t seen any recent pics on her feed. She seems to be into tea now – which many other natural health nuts will tell you is also good for staying healthy. If semen smoothies work for you, go on with your bad self. As for the rest of us, we’ll stick with echinacea and frequent handwashing.

Cover Photo: @tracykissfitness (Instagram)

COVID Cravings: 10 Weird Foods You’re Suddenly Into (And What Science Has to Say About It)

MORE NEWS:

Ranked: The Worst Foods to Eat Before You Bone

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.