Living / Food & Drink / Life Hacks / Sex and Relationships
foods

RANKED! The Worst Foods to Eat Before You Bone

by Mandatory Editors

Sex and food are the perfect coupling…or are they? Smashing on an empty stomach isn’t recommended, but if you eat too much food or the wrong kinds of food, you may be dooming your next roll in the hay. When pre-coital nerves and the chemistry of your favorite dinner combine, you just might fall victim to a very embarrassing bedroom disaster.

We here at Mandatory want you to succeed in the sack, so we’ve ranked the worst foods to eat before you bone. Avoid these eats at all costs before you partake in sex play, but feel free to go wild and treat yourself after the pleasure fest is all said and done.

Cover Photo: blackCAT (Getty Images)

Deep Dive: Is It Wrong to Pay for Sex?

Deep Dive: Is Porn Ruining Your Sex Life?

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.