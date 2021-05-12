Hilarious Gum Ad Imagines Horny Post-Pandemic Life (You’re Going to Want Minty Fresh Drool For It)

It’s safe to say we’ve all been fantasizing about the end of the pandemic for quite some time now. Emphasize on the word “fantasizing.” Among the things we’re most excited to get back to? Making out and getting it on. Yes, we’re horny AF.

Marketing execs know this, and they’re totally playing to our basest desires. Take a new ad for Extra gum, for example. It imagines post-pandemic life – where things get hot and wet very quickly.

The ad opens with a tumbleweed rolling through an abandoned city. “Sometime in the not too distant future,” a title reads. Then we see shots from inside different people’s apartments. Suffice to say, everyone has let themselves go (and let their facial hair grow). One woman is practically buried in pizza boxes. She receives a series of texts that read, “We can meet up NOW. RIGHT NOW,” accompanied by a slew of emojis. She grabs a pack of gum and she’s off.

Outside, hordes of people gleefully race to the park, some dressing on the way (others just remain bare-chested or half-dressed). When they arrive, they all pair off and start kissing and rolling around in the grass with one another as sprinklers douse them with water.

“We could all use a fresh start,” the closing tagline reads.

Oh, Extra, how dare you stoke our post-pandemic Tinder fantasies. We can’t wait to play tonsil hockey with complete strangers again. At this point, we honestly wouldn’t even care if they had bad breath. We’ll take what we can get!

Photo: YouTube

