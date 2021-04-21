Kourtney Kardashian Sucks Travis Barker’s Thumb in Gag-Worthy Instagram Video We Refuse to Quit Watching

Things are heating up between Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. The Blink-182 drummer recently celebrated the reality TV star’s 42nd birthday with an Instagram tribute video to their lust.

“I FUCKING LOVE YOU! YOU’RE A BLESSING TO THIS WORLD HAPPY BIRTHDAY @kourtneykardash,” Barker wrote alongside the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by travisbarker (@travisbarker)

Among pics of the couple kissing and getting cozy around fire pits, the tribute ended with a brief video of Kardashian sucking Barker’s thumb. It’s definitely gross…and impossible to watch only once. If you didn’t know any better, you’d think it was another of Barker’s body parts coming out of her mouth… (We’ll wait while you click through…)

Kardashian’s younger sister Kourtney seemed to approve of Barker’s steamy social media post. “The Duke and the Duchess!!!!!!!!!!! Bridgerton vibes,” she commented.

A NSFW video isn’t the only thing Barker got for his lady love’s special day. He also bought her a massive floor-to-ceiling floral display in her home.

“Tulips and gardenias are my favorite flowers,” Kardashian wrote on an Instagram Story showing off the floral splurge. “My entire house smells yummy.”

We’re still not entirely down with the whole Kardashian-Barker romance (it just feels skeevy) but we’re here for the freak show for as long as it lasts.

Cover Photo: Jeff Bottari / Contributor (Getty Images)

