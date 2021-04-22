56-Year-Old Paulina Porizkova Goes Full-Frontal For Sultry Vogue Cover, Better Her Than Us

Culture / Entertainment
full-frontal

56-Year-Old Paulina Porizkova Goes Full-Frontal For Sultry Vogue Cover

by Mandatory Editors

It takes a lot of balls to go full-frontal. (Which is why you’ll never see us baring it all in public.) More often than not, the ones who have the balls to do it are women. Even age doesn’t stop them anymore. Take Paulina Porizkova, a 56-year-old model who stripped down to, well, her landing strip for Vogue Czechoslovakia.

The blonde beauty appears on the cover in a see-through bodysuit that leaves little to the imagination. (And that’s the way we like it.)

 

“Exactly 40 years after my very first (German) Vogue cover at the age of sixteen, here is a new one. Full frontal nude, at 56, on Vogue CZ,” she captioned a preview of the issue on Instagram. “I can’t wait to share the inside pages as well, this was one of the most fun and playful photos shoots I have done- possibly in my life. For you peeps who have a problem with the lack of coverup- you can peruse the pages fully dressed.”

Porizkova is no stranger to sultry pics. Her Instagram is peppered with hot snaps, proving that maturity and sex appeal are not mutually exclusive.

 

If this is what aging looks like, sign us up! And in the meantime, here’s to more sexy cougars — on our social media feeds and IRL!

Cover Photo: Sergi Alexander / Contributor (Getty Images)

