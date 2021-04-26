Culture / Music

Fleetwood Mac Go Viral Again as TikTok DJ Spins Perfect Mashup (With a Hint of Chili Peppers)

by Ken Franklin

Everyone knows the famous combinations of peanut butter and jelly, champagne and OJ, and Netflix and Chill. But it takes a brave soul to mix two things that seemingly have no business going together.

Enter BYNX, the TikTok DJ whose “Songs That Were Meant For Each Other” series has just gone viral. Like dipping your pickle in hot fudge, this mashup of Fleetwood Mac’s Dreams and Red Hot Chili Peppers Otherside is a surprising winner. With 8 million views and counting, TikTokers agree the combo tastes delicious. See for yourself:

@bynxmusicThis might be a personal favorite♬ Otherside vs. Dreams BYNX Mashup – BYNX

Fleetwood Mac seems to be a secret weapon on TikTok. It wasn’t that long ago that a skateboarding dude drinking cranberry juice went mega-viral using the same song. So much so, that Mick Fleetwood himself recreated the video, with the caption “420doggface208 had it right. Dreams and Cranberry just hits different.”

Dreams was Fleetwood Mac’s only chart-topper in the US, with the band going on to win Album of the Year in 1977. How crazy is it that 45 years later, the song is once again dominating the airwaves? The lesson here is that whatever platforms may come and go, good music never goes out of style.

Keep scrolling for a taste of more delish combos that will blow your mind while simultaneously removing all of life’s biases. Anyone else suddenly craving Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and horchata?

@bynxmusicNew Level Unlocked♬ XX vs Harry Styles BYNX Mashup – BYNX

@bynxmusicReply to @lance Thanks for being so patient Uncle Lance!♬ Safe And Sound – Capital Cities

@bynxmusicNo One Does It Like Whitney♬ Weezer x Whitney Houston BYNX Mashup – BYNX

@bynxmusicThis Mashup should be illegal… ##greenday ##adele ##foryou ##dj ##mashup♬ Green Day x Adele BYNX MASHUP – BYNX

@bynxmusicI needed this one♬ Ocean Avenue – Yellowcard

@bynxmusicForever Inspired. Thank You For Everything ##daftpunk♬ Daft Punk BYNX Tribute Mash – BYNX

Cover Photo: TikTok

