Fleetwood Mac Go Viral Again as TikTok DJ Spins Perfect Mashup (With a Hint of Chili Peppers)

Everyone knows the famous combinations of peanut butter and jelly, champagne and OJ, and Netflix and Chill. But it takes a brave soul to mix two things that seemingly have no business going together.

Enter BYNX, the TikTok DJ whose “Songs That Were Meant For Each Other” series has just gone viral. Like dipping your pickle in hot fudge, this mashup of Fleetwood Mac’s Dreams and Red Hot Chili Peppers Otherside is a surprising winner. With 8 million views and counting, TikTokers agree the combo tastes delicious. See for yourself:

Fleetwood Mac seems to be a secret weapon on TikTok. It wasn’t that long ago that a skateboarding dude drinking cranberry juice went mega-viral using the same song. So much so, that Mick Fleetwood himself recreated the video, with the caption “420doggface208 had it right. Dreams and Cranberry just hits different.”

Dreams was Fleetwood Mac’s only chart-topper in the US, with the band going on to win Album of the Year in 1977. How crazy is it that 45 years later, the song is once again dominating the airwaves? The lesson here is that whatever platforms may come and go, good music never goes out of style.

Keep scrolling for a taste of more delish combos that will blow your mind while simultaneously removing all of life’s biases. Anyone else suddenly craving Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and horchata?

Cover Photo: TikTok

