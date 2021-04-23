Living / Culture / Entertainment / Sex and Relationships
tiktok

The Funniest Relationship Videos on TikTok

by Mandatory Editors

If you’re like us, you’re obsessed with TikTok. You just can’t get enough of those endlessly rewatchable videos of people – and sometimes animals – being silly, ridiculous, and/or hilarious. From crazy stunts to relatable fails to life hacks, TikTok is mindless entertainment at its finest.

If there’s one area of TikTok that captures the absurdity of human interactions, it’s the #relationships hashtag. The videos you see from (dysfunctional, enmeshed, or disgustingly in love) couples on the social media platform will undoubtedly make you feel better about your own (much more normal and even tepid) relationship.

Grab your significant other and watch these relationship vids together – or watch them alone and thank your lucky stars you’re single.

Cover Photo: @samandmonica (TikTok)

Bootylicious: ‘Butt Crack’ Leggings Are Latest Sexy TikTok Fashion Trend

@meghanandjacknot the chicken farm ##couples ##prank ##couplegoals ##couple ##relationships

♬ original sound – Meg and Jack

@jaronmyerscomedyToo prideful to admit her mistake @reaganmdrake ##relationships ##couples ##goals ##alexa ##amazon ##shopping ##love

♬ original sound – Jaron Myers

@samandmonicaThe way he smirks knowing he’s a better player ##couple ##couples ##fyp ##relationships ##prank ##couplegoals

♬ original sound – Sam and Monica

@meghanandjackWe both are predictable lmao! ##couples ##couplegoals ##couple ##relationships ##meghanandjack IB: @aileenchristineee

♬ original sound – Meg and Jack

@daliaelichavezThis song got me actin’ up he thought I was dramatic before this song came out ##Comedy ##fyp ##relationships ##driverslicense ##girls ##relatable

♬ drivers license – Olivia Rodrigo

@daisyygissellehe put me in a head lock after this ##fyp ##relationships

♬ Follow sunhatstinny – justin

@noah.agwuPT 2 glad y’all enjoyed it Audio creds:@calebcity ##tiktok ##relationships ##pt2 ##toxic ##fight ##fyp ##funnyfunny

♬ Calebcity – Noah Agwu

@itts_hunterLADIES, secure your MANS!!! @fashionnova ##girls ##boys ##ad ##relationships ##love##ittshunter ##hunterfam ( INSTA @itts_hunter ) @savanahmosss @lyndenpartch

♬ Womanizer – rapidsongs

@tycefolaleg day is always the day she baby’s me lol. @noelleagcaoili ib: @maddiehen02 @mattscharff ##couples ##funny ##relationships ##fyp ##foryou

♬ LOVE. – Kendrick Lamar

@tycefolamy girl during her clingy days @noelleagcaoili ##relationships ##couples ##fyp ##funny ##ImAGhost ##PersonalFinance

♬ original sound – Alex Øros

Tastemakers: TikTokers With Coronavirus Try to Shock Their Tastebuds Back to Life

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.