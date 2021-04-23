The Funniest Relationship Videos on TikTok
If you’re like us, you’re obsessed with TikTok. You just can’t get enough of those endlessly rewatchable videos of people – and sometimes animals – being silly, ridiculous, and/or hilarious. From crazy stunts to relatable fails to life hacks, TikTok is mindless entertainment at its finest.
If there’s one area of TikTok that captures the absurdity of human interactions, it’s the #relationships hashtag. The videos you see from (dysfunctional, enmeshed, or disgustingly in love) couples on the social media platform will undoubtedly make you feel better about your own (much more normal and even tepid) relationship.
Grab your significant other and watch these relationship vids together – or watch them alone and thank your lucky stars you’re single.
@meghanandjacknot the chicken farm ##couples ##prank ##couplegoals ##couple ##relationships @jaronmyerscomedyToo prideful to admit her mistake @reaganmdrake ##relationships ##couples ##goals ##alexa ##amazon ##shopping ##love @samandmonicaThe way he smirks knowing he’s a better player ##couple ##couples ##fyp ##relationships ##prank ##couplegoals @meghanandjackWe both are predictable lmao! ##couples ##couplegoals ##couple ##relationships ##meghanandjack IB: @aileenchristineee @daliaelichavezThis song got me actin’ up he thought I was dramatic before this song came out ##Comedy ##fyp ##relationships ##driverslicense ##girls ##relatable @daisyygissellehe put me in a head lock after this ##fyp ##relationships @noah.agwuPT 2 glad y’all enjoyed it Audio creds:@calebcity ##tiktok ##relationships ##pt2 ##toxic ##fight ##fyp ##funnyfunny @itts_hunterLADIES, secure your MANS!!! @fashionnova ##girls ##boys ##ad ##relationships ##love##ittshunter ##hunterfam ( INSTA @itts_hunter ) @savanahmosss @lyndenpartch @tycefolaleg day is always the day she baby’s me lol. @noelleagcaoili ib: @maddiehen02 @mattscharff ##couples ##funny ##relationships ##fyp ##foryou @tycefolamy girl during her clingy days @noelleagcaoili ##relationships ##couples ##fyp ##funny ##ImAGhost ##PersonalFinance
