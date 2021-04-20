Mandatory Funniest TikToks of the Week 04-20-2021
If you’re like us, TikTok has now consumed your life. At first, it may seem boring and weird, but then you start liking and sharing, and that algorithm kicks in. Next thing you know you’ve lost 4 hours scrolling through the FYP and having a grand time. Some of the hottest trends, latest memes, and funniest moments are all happening over on TikTok so of course, we’ve compiled some of our favorites of the past week and put them in a nice neat list here for you to check out and enjoy.
@bennnnstStill have the same job ##theshining ##skiresort ##stephenking ##weirdjob ##groundskeeper♬ Main Title (The Shining) – Wendy Carlos & Rachel Elkind @krist0ledo##stitch with @kellyz1123 proof enough?♬ original sound – Kris__toledo @cloudiemcdoom##gta ##vicecity ##fyp ##foryou♬ I Ran (So Far Away) – A Flock Of Seagulls @danawhissenThere’s a snake in my car. ##standupcomedian ##standup ##snakes ##creepy ##snakesoftiktok ##snakechallenge ##arizonawildlife♬ original sound – Dana Whissen @balaclintI hope I broke your little heart ##fyp♬ original sound – Balaclint @wilsonolivia69Idk what to tell you, it’s a Subamoose. ##subaru ￼##WidenTheScreen ##subamoose ##uglylaugh♬ SUBAMOOSE – Olivia Wilson @phoenixsunsHow do you get someone evicted from an apartment complex? Asking for a friend…♬ original sound – Phoenix Suns @undos♬ original sound – zach @hwhite1327fight for the rights of every man ##fyp ##foryoupage ##hulkhogan ##shapeshifter♬ Real American (Hulk Hogan’s WWE Theme) – It Lives, It Breathes @patrickrennaAlways the bridesmaid.♬ Lonely – Justin Bieber & benny blanco
