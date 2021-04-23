Demi Lovato Blasts LA Frozen Yogurt Shop For Its ‘Triggering’ Sugar-Free Items, You Tell ‘Em Girl!

If you’re going to go out for ice cream, you’re not too concerned about your health (at least temporarily). The thick, rich, creamy frozen dessert is all about pleasure and that sweet, sweet sugar rush. You can go back to counting calories and carbs tomorrow, right? But some insanely health-conscious people out there have to go and ruin everything. It’s why frozen yogurt stores with sad, low-cal excuses for ice cream and sugar-free toppings exist, for example. And pop star Demi Lovato is not having it.

On a recent visit to Los Angeles-based The Bigg Chill, Lovato went on full blast its sugar-free menu items, claiming that they were “triggering” for her as a recovering bulimic.

“Finding it extremely hard to order froyo from @thebiggchillofficial when you have to walk past tons of sugar free cookies/other diet foods before you get to the counter,” she wrote on her Instagram Story with the hashtag “#dietculturevultures. “Do better please.”

The Bigg Chill clapped back in its own Instagram story, tagging the celeb and stating, “We carry items for Diabetics, Celiac disease, Vegan and of course have many indulgent items as well.”

In direct messages shared on Lovato’s Instagram story, the frozen yogurt shop continued: “We are not diet vultures. We cater to all of our customers [sic] needs for the past 36 years. We are sorry you found this offensive.”

“You can carry things for other people while also caring for another percentage of your customers who struggle DAILY just to even step foot in your store,” Lovato responded. “You can find a way to provide an inviting environment for all people with different needs. Including eating disorders — one of the deadliest mental illnesses only second to opios [sic] overdoses. Don’t make excuses, just do better.”

The Bigg Chill did not engage further with the “Sorry, Not Sorry” singer, but she just couldn’t sit down and shut up about her traumatizing frozen yogurt experience. (Girlfriend, you need better problems.)

“I was thinking, maybe it would help if you made it more clear that the sugar free options and vegan options are for that,” Lovato suggested. “Labeling the snacks for celiac diabetes or vegans. When it’s not super clear, the messaging gets confusing and being in LA it’s really hard to distinguish diet culture vs. health needs.”

Here’s a thought, Demi: go the fucking yogurt shop and order whatever the hell you want. Let the rest of LA leave thin and unsatisfied with their fake-ass frozen yogurt and flavorless toppings. Better yet: go somewhere that doesn’t cater to skinny legends, like Ben & Jerry’s. Trust us: you won’t find sugar-free or diet anything there.

Cover Photos: Rich Fury / Staff (Getty Images) and The Bigg Chill

