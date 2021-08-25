Demi Lovato Shares Sexy Beach Snaps in ‘Birthday Suit’ on Instagram (Can We Get Some of That Cake?)
Demi Lovato treated themself to surf, sand, and a new swimsuit for their 29th birthday. (Lovato uses they/them pronouns.) The opinionated pop star shared some skin-baring shots and video from their celebratory getaway on Instagram, and let’s just say they have birthday cake to spare.
“Alexa play Birthday Suit by @duckwrth,” they captioned the images, which were taken by Libby Kelter and featured a white racerback swimsuit that hugged the singer’s curves in all the right places.
View this post on Instagram
Prior to the Maldives escape, Lovato kicked off their B-day celebration by releasing a new video music for their tune “Melon Cake.” The song was inspired by Lovato’s struggles with an eating disorder, which was stoked by their former management team’s attempts to control their eating. For birthdays, they used to give Lovato a watermelon with whipped cream on top.
“No more melon cakes on birthdays,” she captioned a snippet of the song shared on Instagram. “29, I’m here today and I’m happy you are too.”
View this post on Instagram
29 looks damn good on you, Demi. We don’t know what kind of cake Lovato enjoyed on her birthday – well, we know it wasn’t melon cake – but we sure know one thing: the candles on top weren’t the only thing bringing the heat!
Cover Photo: @ddlovato (Instagram)
