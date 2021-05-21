Demi Lovato Comes Out as Non-Binary (And 10 Other Celebrities Who Don’t Identify as Male or Female)

You never know what Demi Lovato is going to do next. The controversial pop singer recently got the internet buzzing once again – but at least this time it wasn’t for something stupid, like complaining about frozen yogurt. Nope, this time Lovato got everyone talking because of a major announcement: the 28-year-old celeb is non-binary, and will be using they/them pronouns from here on out.

Every day we wake up, we are given another opportunity & chance to be who we want & wish to be. I’ve spent the majority of my life growing in front of all of you… you’ve seen the good, the bad, & everything in between. pic.twitter.com/HSBcfmNruo — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 19, 2021

“Today is a day I’m so happy to share more of my life with you all- I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary & will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward,” they wrote in a tweet thread with the video above.

The musical artist said they embraced this identity after “a lot of healing & self-reflective work.” The choice of gender-neutral pronouns “best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression,” they explained. As for their very public coming out, they said, “I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones.”

The comments on Lovato’s announcement were a mix of applause and…confusion. It’s amazing how many people out there still don’t know what “non-binary” means. And yet, Lovato is far from the first celebrity to come out as gender fluid. For those not in the know, we’ve curated a list of other celebs who refuse to identify as male or female.

Cover Photo: The 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards / Contributor (Getty Images)