Full-Facial Hot-Waxes Are Newest TikTok Grooming Trend (We Have The Videos To Prove It)

by Mandatory Editors

TikTok is home to a slew of grooming trends, many of them dangerous or just downright stupid. We’re sorry to say this one is no different, but it sure is entertaining to watch people make fools of themselves in pursuit of a certain aesthetic – or just viral internet fame.

It’s called full-facial hot-waxing, and it kind of reminds us of that episode of The Office where Michael Scott submerges his entire mug in wet cement outside Dunder Mifflin’s office building.

Kapsalon Freedom, a barbershop in the Netherlands, is behind most of the outrageous vids in which a barber coats a client’s face, including their eyes and ears, with warm green wax. Clients even have waxed Q-tips inserted up their noses for nose hair removal.

If you thought such beauty regimens were for sissies, think again. When the barber goes to remove the hardened face shield, he tugs and slaps the mask to help it come off. He is anything but gentle. We can only imagine the pain he would inflict on a manscaping mission. (Speaking of another Steve Carell character, we’re now channeling 40-Year-Old Virgin.)

The barber – who seems to consider himself the Salt Bae of salons – must be a sadist. Watch as he demonstrates how hard the wax gets by popping balloons on this poor man’s face.

This client also got a dolphin-like chest and back thanks to his treatment…and he’s lucky he didn’t lose a nipple.

The barber is even doing this on little dudes who aren’t old enough to grow hair anywhere other than their head. #toosoon

Like popping a zit, it’s hard to resist watching such strange procedures. But refrain from trying this at home (or even at a barbershop). Remember that the videos only show the best-case scenarios.

“It is clearly not a good idea to cover the whole face with wax,” Dr Emma Wedgeworth, a consultant dermatologist and spokeswoman for the British Skin Foundation, told Yahoo News. She pointed out that blood vessels lie just beneath the surface of the skin, especially in and around the nose, and you really don’t want to aggravate them. You may come out with a face as soft as a baby’s behind, but no one’s going to get close enough to notice if you’re bleeding from your nose holes.

Our advice? Stick to a razor for facial hair removal and buy a trimmer for your schnoz hair-trimming and eyebrow-shaping needs. Do not subject yourself to this House of Wax horror show just for clicks.

Cover Photo: @kapsalonfreedomboxmeer (TikTok)

