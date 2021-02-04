This TikToker Is Using Erection Cream to Plump Up His Lips (What Could Go Wrong?)

TikTok is the latest social media platform where stupid people do dumb things for popularity’s sake. Currently trending is an amateur TikToker-cum-cosmetologist’s regimen of using erection cream to plump up his lips.

“So recently I saw a movie and this girl put erection cream on her lips and it made them really big so I wanted to try it,” TikTok user Jerry Maldonado said in his first video about the topic, which now has over 3.5 million views.

He smeared the thick cream on and let it sit for three minutes – as long as he could tolerate it before the burning sensation overwhelmed him. The pain was apparently worth it, though, because as he admired his improved pucker, he said, “Oh, my gosh. I kinda like it — I’m not gonna lie.”

It’s sort of surprising this didn’t start trending sooner – after all, erection creams work by facilitating blood flow, so theoretically, any body part could get a boost from this beauty hack.

There’s just one problem: it’s probably dangerous. Because anything you put on your lips could potentially be ingested, you could unintentionally poison yourself.

Dr. Ross Perry, medical director of the UK’s Cosmedics, told Metro that using erection cream on parts other than the penis is “utterly ridiculous and can be extremely dangerous.” He rattled off the potential side effects, including soreness, swelling, blisters, blood pressure fluctuations, and even heart problems.

Those risks haven’t stopped Maldonado, apparently. He’s since posted another video in which he’s seen slathering on the cream before completing his other primping routines. At the end of the vid, he applies lip gloss with a self-satisfied smack.

It’s all fun and games until those lips start to blister, Jerry. Then no one will want to get near you, not even if you use your erection cream as intended.

Cover Photo: TikTok

Tips and tricks: The Mandatory Guide to Safe Sex in a Time of Love and Quarantine

MORE NEWS:

1/12 Facebook Creating Tool to Summarize Articles Because People Aren’t Lazy Enough Already, Thanks Zuckerberg For Making Us Dumber For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: urbazon (Getty Images)

2/12 People With Depression Get Pills For Erectile Dysfunction in Prescription Mix-Up, Adding Endless Boners to Injury For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: rclassenlayouts (Getty Images)



3/12 Trump Employees ‘Depressed’ That They Can’t Find Jobs After Capitol Riots, Twitter Claps Back For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Facebook

4/12 Betsy DeVos Resigns After Finally Spelling Her Name Correctly For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Alex Wong / Staff (Getty Images)



5/12 Honest Timeline: Every Dumb Thing Trump Probably Did While Banned From Twitter For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: The Washington Post / Contributor

6/12 Covidiot Kirk Cameron Hosts Super-Spreader Christmas Carol Protests in California, Twitter Sounds Off For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: fupp/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images)



7/12 Members of Congress at Capitol Hill Just Told to Get Under Their Desks, This Is a Racist Coup Drill For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Anadolu Agency / Contributor (Getty Images)

8/12 Naughty Nurse Has Sex With COVID-19 Positive Patient in Dirtiest Place Imaginable For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: EMPPhotography (Getty Images)



9/12 Flight Attendant Union Working to Ban Capitol Rioters From Their Flights Home, Surely Buddy Don Can Pick Them Up on His Way Out of Town For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: marcogarrincha (Getty Images)

10/12 Meanwhile in Texas: It’s Illegal to Own More Than 6 Dildos For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Claudia Nass (Getty Images)



11/12 Capitol Prostester Rubbing Eyes With Onion Is Either a Crybaby or a Resourceful Rioter (You Be the Judge) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: TMZ

12/12 New ‘Pajama Suit’ Is Here to Solve Your Zoom Dressing Dilemmas, Time to Donate Everything Else You Own For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Aoki Holdings

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.