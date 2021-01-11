Betsy DeVos Resigns After Finally Spelling Her Name Correctly

It’s far too late to do the right thing when it comes to the Trump administration, but some people ride the short bus of morality. One of those people is Betsy DeVos, the U.S. Education Secretary – and laughingstock of Trump’s Cabinet from day one.

On Thursday, the Christian, Republican government official (aka a triple threat in Washington D.C.) sent a resignation letter to President Trump, presumably in protest of the insurrection at the Capitol last week, which she deemed “unconscionable.”

“We should be highlighting and celebrating your Administration’s many accomplishments on behalf of the American people. Instead, we are left to clean up the mess caused by violent protesters overrunning the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to undermine the people’s business,” she said. “Impressionable children are watching all of this, and they are learning from us. I believe we each have a moral obligation to exercise good judgment and model the behavior we hope they would emulate.”

It’s cute how she thinks Trump can actually read. We’re surprised she knows how big words like “impressionable.”

Sorry to break it to you, Betsy, but children don’t give AF about you. And apparently, you haven’t been paying attention in the poli-sci class that is our everyday life for the last four years, because if you really cared about kids, you never would have taken a position under Trump in the first place. Resigning 13 days ahead of the end of Trump’s term isn’t exactly courageous. In fact, many claim you’re only doing so in order to avoid weighing in on calls for Trump’s (second) impeachment under the 25th amendment.

Not that DeVos did much damage during her tenure. In fact, her legacy may very well be that accomplished so little at all. She succeeded in funneling money away from public schools and giving it to private and religious schools instead, mocked the free lunch program (which feeds 22 million American children a year), suggested there should be guns in schools (but only to fight against grizzly bears), defended corrupt colleges, and made a fool of herself with this classic tweet that showed how out of touch she was with the struggling public school system. (We couldn’t resist including the best clapback.)

At the store. Something you should know: we teachers buy pencils and supplies for our classes with our OWN money. — Robin McCauley Lynch (@RobinMcCauley) February 9, 2017

Government officials from both sides of the aisle are calling her the worst Education Secretary the country has ever seen. (At least we can all come together on that.) In other words: she won’t be missed. As American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten summed it up: “Good Riddance.”

Cover Photo: Alex Wong / Staff (Getty Images)

