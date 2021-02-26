Meanwhile in Colombia: Teenaged Girl Fights Off 3 Armed Robbers With Machete, Slashes Her Way Into Our Hearts

Unlike some people who don’t know how to respond in the face of a crisis, one heroic 14-year-old knew exactly what to do. It happened inside a small convenience store in Bogota, Colombia when three men armed with pistols sauntered inside to rob the place. With no one to stop them but a young mother and her two small children, it looked as though this would be an easy score. Little did they know who they were messing with.

When the lead robber reached the kiosk door and began prying it open, the 14-year-old girl sprang into action. In a scene straight out of Mulan, she quickly grabbed a machete hiding under the counter and fearlessly charged the assailant, slashing him and his buddies into full-blown retreat. The three grown-ass men were so frightened by the child’s counter-offensive they shrieked “Let’s go, let’s go! We can’t do it here!” as they fled the store.

Check out the amazing video below:

Speaking to local media after the incident, the girl explained that it, “wasn’t the first, nor the second time that this happened, so I already had it in mind that if something happened, I’d get the machete and get them.”

Unfortunately, her matter-of-fact statement is symbolic of the sad state of affairs inside another country suffering from the economic woes of the pandemic. In Colombia’s capital, incidents of burglary and petty crime have gone way up in 2020. And while no one is sure when life will return to normal, we can all agree that robbing innocent people is a cowardly way to make ends meet. We hope Bogota’s criminals take a hint from this courageous teen and learn how to prepare for the worst, so they can handle it like a champ when it walks in the door.

Cover Photo: Images say more about me than words (Getty Images)

1/12 Meanwhile in Idaho: Lucky Man Wins Lottery 6 Times Now, Suddenly Everyone’s Favorite Guy Coincidentally For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Charlie Schuck (Getty Images)

2/12 This TikToker Is Using Erection Cream to Plump Up His Lips (What Could Go Wrong?) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: TikTok



3/12 Anal Swabs Are Latest COVID Trend For People Who Want to Test Those Waters For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: rubberball (Getty Images)

4/12 President Biden Removes Trump’s Diet Coke Button at Oval Office Desk, Replaces It With Metamucil Alarm For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Win McNamee (Getty Images)



5/12 Jon Stewart Finally Joins Twitter, Immediately Disqualifies Himself to Be President After Attacking Arby’s For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Paul Morigi (Getty Images)

6/12 Smart Collar Tells You What Your Pet Is Feeling (But Do You Really Want to Know?) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: MLorenzPhotography (Getty Images)



7/12 COVID Vaccine Flexing the Latest Online Trend to Make the Rest of Us Feel Bad About Something We Can’t Control For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Win McNamee / Staff (Getty Images)

8/12 San Francisco Homeowners Can Now Get a Verified Blue Check Badge on Their Houses (Or Can They?) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Blue Check Homes



9/12 Meanwhile in Florida: ‘Paramedic of the Year’ Arrested For Forging COVID Vaccine Documents For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Polk County Sherriff Office

10/12 COVID After Dark: Parents Using Unique Piece of Kids’ Furniture For Adults-Only Fun (Sexy Time) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Nugget



11/12 Soon-to-Be Former Flight Attendant Went To TikTok To Tell Us Why You Should Never Drink Coffee on an Airplane For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Thaspol Sangsee / EyeEm (Getty Images)

12/12 Southwest Airlines Squeezes Love Out of Emotional Support Animals With Tighter Restrictions, Apparently They’re Not Peacock People For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Nail Fattakhov (Getty Images)

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.