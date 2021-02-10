Soon-to-Be Former Flight Attendant Went To TikTok To Tell Us Why You Should Never Drink Coffee on an Airplane

If you’ve ever been on a long flight or red-eye, you’ve probably drunk a cup of airplane coffee before. If you’re anything like us, you probably assumed that the bitter, stale taste was simply due to the elevation’s impact on your taste buds. Nobody has ever finished a syrupy, gross cup of airplane coffee and found themselves satisfied. They got the caffeine they needed to wake up and prepare to get off the plane, that’s it. It didn’t taste great, but it gave them what they craved. But, according to one flight attendant, you should probably find another way to wake up on your next transatlantic flight.

Kat Kamalani took to TikTok in an effort to detail the drinks we definitely should not drink the next time (whenever that may be) we take a flight somewhere. This might sound terrifying, but she immediately highlights what you can drink. The first rule is that passengers should never consume any liquid that isn’t in a bottle or a can. This seems simple enough. If you see them crack it open and pour it into a cup, you can bet it’s clean and safe.

Things get dicey quick. Kamalani says that under no circumstances should you drink anything else. This includes your beloved, bitter, horrible coffee. The reason for this is pretty gross. The coffee, as well as water poured from a pitcher, comes from water tanks that are rarely (if ever) cleaned. So, who knows what’s actually in your water?

“And they are disgusting,” she says. “So, talk to a flight attendant, we rarely, rarely drink the coffee or tea, they come from the same water tank so when you’re drinking that coffee or tea it comes from that hot water and it’s absolutely disgusting.”

She points out that the coffee makers aren’t clean unless they’re broken and the whole machines are never cleaned. Also, since they’re right near the toilets, they could have all kinds of awful grim on and in them. Yuck.

So, to finish, if you need caffeine, bring your own coffee or just wait until you land and hit up Starbucks. Your gut and overall health will be happy you did. Or, if you don’t care, keep drinking your poop coffee.

Photo: Thaspol Sangsee / EyeEm (Getty Images)

