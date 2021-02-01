Dream Job Alert: You Can Get Paid $30 an Hour to Eat and Judge Candy (Which You Already Do For a Living)

We’re all about arrested development in some, but not all cases. If you’re a 30-year-old man with no job who still lives in his parents’ basement and plays video games all day, we have some questions for you. If you still enjoy a Snickers, bag or Skittles, or Sour Patch Kids from time to time, we’re completely on board. That’s why we were so stoked when we heard about a new job referred to as a “candyologist.”

While we can safely assume you don’t need a background in science to get this job, a company called Candy Funhouse is hiring this very specific “ologist” to eat candy and judge its flavor. Yes, that’s really the job description.

Also known as a candy taste tester, the position is designed to help the company narrow down which specific candies it will add to its new Candy Funhouse branded line. It will consist of 10 different candies and the candyologist will help dwindle them down from thousands.

According to the job listing, applicants should have “enthusiasm and eagerness to try confectionery products” and all you need is a high school diploma and a taste for candy to get the job. If you’re hired, you’ll simply have to write a two-sentence description of each tested candy.

We know what you’re thinking, “I’d take this job just for the candy.” But, this job surprisingly actually pays well. The full-time position pays $30 per hour. Although, to get the job, you’ll have to work in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. With the border closed, this job will likely be limited to Canadians. There is a part-time position for $26 per hour and the company will actually ship the candy to you. If you want to get either of these jobs, you’ll have to apply by Feb. 15.

Photo: Halfdark (Getty Images)

