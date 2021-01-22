Living / Food & Drink

Ranked! The 12 Tastiest Super Bowl Snacks

by Christopher Osburn

It’s an understatement to say that this NFL season was different from most. It was dominated by a lack of fans in most stadiums and the ever-looming potential of a COVID outbreak. It was a strange, exciting season, but now the NFL playoffs are finally here. While we don’t know who is going to hoist the Lombardi Trophy on Feb. 7, but we do know that while we watch the “big game” we’re going to be enjoying tasty, gooey, fried, and crunchy snacks.

From chicken wings to brownies and everything in between, the Super Bowl is the best night of the year for snacks (and commercials). Check our rankings of the best 12 Super Bowl snacks below.

Photo: Banu Patel / EyeEm

Ranked! The Top 10 Cities For Beer Fans, Study Says It’s Time to Relocate

Ranked! Mandatory Top 20 Most Inspiring Stories of 2020

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.