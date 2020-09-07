Get Blitzed: Kick Off Your Quarantine NFL Season With These Tempting Team-Inspired Beers For Fans

Because of everything going on in the world, you might not realize that the NFL season is set to begin in a few weeks. The season kicks off in primetime on Sept. 10 when the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs take on the Houston Texans. While it appears that fans likely won’t be in attendance this season, it shouldn’t stop you from tailgating in the privacy of your own yard while you root on your favorite team. And, as we all know, tailgating means beer.

Since we know you plan to imbibe a fair amount of the sudsy stuff this season, we figured we’d help you out. That’s why we made a list of our favorite NFL-themed beers to sip on during the likely very strange 2020 season. Check them all out below.

1/8 Elysian The Noise (Seahawks) Seattle’s CenturyLink Field is known as one of, if not the loudest, venues in the NFL. To celebrate the raucous fans that probably won’t even be in attendance this year, Elysian made a slightly hazy, fruit, refreshing pale ale. Photo: Elysian

2/8 Big Ditch Make Me Wanna Stout (Bills) If you know anything about the Bills (besides the images of fans jumping through tables), you know that their celebration song is “Shout.” This beer with its hints of bitter malts and roasted chocolate pays homage to this iconic song and the very vocal Bills Mafia. Photo: Big Ditch



3/8 Four Peaks Red Bird Lager (Cardinals) The 4.5 percent lager was designed to be highly drinkable and it definitely is. It’s slightly malty, full of cereal sweetness and totally crushable while you watch Kyler Murray galloping down the field. Photo: Four Peaks

4/8 Breckenridge Broncos Country (Broncos) This 5.7 percent pale ale was designed to be a throwback-style brew. It’s subtly hoppy, highly crushable and made with Colorado grown High Wire hops from the North Fork Valley. Photo: Breckenridge



5/8 Weyerbacher Dallas Sucks (Steelers) Most of the beers on this list are brewed to pay homage to the home team. This beer was made to make fun of a bitter rival. Dallas Sucks is a 4.5 percent pale ale that can be enjoyed while you think about how much you hate the Cowboys even when the Steelers are playing the Browns. Photo: Weyerbacher

6/8 Urban South Who Dat (Saints) To pay homage to the hometown Saints, Urban South made a golden ale called “Who Dat” that features pilsner and flaked barley. The result is a crisp, refreshing beer perfect for backyard tailgating. Photo: Urban South



7/8 Golden Road Whose House (Rams) “Whose House” is a 4.8 percent blonde ale that was brewed to commemorate the last season the team played at the Coliseum. Like most of the beers on this list, it’s an easy drinking, crushable brew. Photo: Golden Road

8/8 Boulevard Worth The Wait (Chiefs) To celebrate the Chief’s finally winning the Super Bowl, local brewery Boulevard released a 9.9 percent red ale full of toasted oak, brown sugar, and a subtle hop presence. Photo: Boulevard

