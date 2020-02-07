Kansas City Champion Helps Get Dogs Adopted, Shows Football Can Be Man’s Best Friend Too (And Other Celebrities Helping to Rescue Dogs)

A lot of great things happened as a result of the Kansas City Chiefs winning the Super Bowl. For one thing, head coach Andy Reid finally won the big game in what was the 366th game he coached in his career. On top of that, the Chiefs won the Super Bowl for the first time since 1969. 24-year-old Patrick Mahomes hoisted in the Lombardi trophy in only his third season. But, the best story out of the weekend is defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi paying for the adoption fees for every single dog in a local shelter. You might remember Nnadi as one of the players who made confetti angels after the game in celebration. Well, he’s more than just a fan of laying on the ground and kicking his arms and legs; he also wants to make it easier for fans to adopt a pup or two.

He partnered with the KC Pet Project and donated the sponsorship fees for every dog at all the shelter’s locations. Since the adoption fee for one dog is around $150 this means Nnadi donated more than $13,000 to celebrate the victory.

The perfect way to cap off this great season ‼️ https://t.co/k9KSt05gtt — Derrick Nnadi 🇳🇬 (@DerrickNnadi) February 3, 2020

This also means that anyone who adopts a dog can do so for free. All in all, he paid the fees for 91 eligible dogs and in the day after the game, more than 20 dogs had already been adopted. This is twice as many as usual.

This isn’t even the first time the lineman has done a good deed like this. He paid the sponsorship fee for one dog every time the team won a game this season. After the Super Bowl, that number was 15 so you do the math. This makes us think about other celebrities who helped to rescue dogs. You can check them all out below.

Photo: Leon Halip (Getty Images)

1/6 Betty White The Golden Girls star has long worked with a seeing-eye dog charity called The Seeing Eye and has been a trustee with the Morris Animal Foundation since the ‘70s.

2/6 Bob Barker The late The Price Is Right host was an advocate for dogs and always reminded his viewing audience to spay and neuter their pets.

3/6 Ellen DeGeneres Named as PETA’s woman of the year back in 2009, DeGeneres has often used her fame to help animals. She even owns a natural pet food company and routinely donates thousands of dollars to animal shelters.

4/6 Kristen Bell The Forgetting Sarah Marshall and The Good Place star has a long history of dog advocacy. She works with the Humane Society of the United States and is a strong voice for adopting instead of buying dogs.



5/6 Patrick Stewart The Star Trek actor is all over social media expressing his love for fostering and rescuing dogs. His experience with his beloved pit bull Ginger was one of the reasons he decided to partner with the ASPCA during its “Get Tough” campaign to stop dog fighting.

6/6 Ricky Gervais Ricky Gervais has a long history as an animal advocate. He even lent his voice to a PETA ad. But, a few years ago, he took his love one step further by retweeting a fundraising campaign for an animal shelter in Romania. The shelter needed $30,000 to complete its goal and after his tweet, the goal was met within days.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.