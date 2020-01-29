Living / Food & Drink
Super Bowl Beers

The Super Bowl of Beers: The Battle of Beer Supremacy Between Kansas City and San Francisco

by Christopher Osburn

While this year’s Super Bowl will pit the NFC’s San Francisco 49ers against the AFC’s Kansas City Chiefs on the field, off the field (and at parties all over the country) the foods and drinks from these two very different cities will take center stage. While San Francisco is known for its “Mission style” burritos and sourdough bread, Kansas City is known for barbecue and loose meat sandwiches. Both cities are also well-known for their beer culture with San Francisco touting the likes of Anchor, Cellarmaker, and 21st Amendment and Kansas City countering with Boulevard, Cinder Block, and The Big Rip. But, since we’re not as concerned about who will win the Super Bowl (we honestly don’t care as long as it’s a good game), we’re all in on the winner of beer supremacy between the two different cities.

