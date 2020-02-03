RANKED! The Best 2020 Super Bowl Commercials That Reminded Us We’re Suckers For Advertising
Even if you have zero interest in either of the teams playing in the Super Bowl, there’s always a little something for everyone. The commercials that are produced for the big game are not only the most expensive to air, they’re also typically the best ads to come out all year. Although many aired during the 2020 Super Bowl, only a few were worthy enough for us to make note of. Keep reading to see our choices for the best Super Bowl commercials to air during the game.
10. Porsche and the Heist
Porsche is known for its design and drive, but very rarely for its fun ad campaigns. The generally elitist brand pokes fun at itself with this Super Bowl commercial, asking people what car they would use to put an end to a heist. It features the Taycan, the brand's latest model, and honestly had us revving up for a Fast and Furious car chase of our own.
9. Snickers' Fix the World Ad
Something's wrong with society and Snickers wants to do something about it. This hilarious ad makes fun of everything that we now do thanks to the advent of social media while providing a very simple solution: feed the world a Snickers. It seems to work, too, as two idiots with selfie sticks get too close to the hole and are eaten up with the candy bar.
8. Microsoft's Be the One with Katie Sowers
Katie Sowers loves football and has since she was a little girl. Since she's the first female and first openly gay coach to ever make it to the Super Bowl, this Microsoft commercial is a fitting tribute to her accomplishments. It reminds all of us that the goals we want to achieve are reachable no matter how insurmountable the odds.
7. Ellen Degeneres, Portia de Rossi, and Before Alexa
When your corporation is richer than God, you can pretty much get away with hiring the best and brightest to pimp your product. This is exactly what Amazon did with this hysterical Super Bowl ad that shows exactly how annoying life was before we counted solely on AI to handle the simple tasks for us.
6. Hyundai's Smaht Pahk Ad Featuring Anyone Famous From Boston
Although Patriot fans didn't see their team in the big game this year (thank God), Hyundai made a touchdown for them with one of the most hilarious Superbowl commercials. In it, John Krasinski uses Hyundai's Smart Park feature to get his car in a tough spot while Chris Evans, Rachel Dratch and even David "Big Papi" Ortiz comment on it with their nearly inaudible accents.
5. Google and Remembering Loretta
This Google Home ad, which comes from Google's in-house team,as really tugged at our heartstrings. In it, a man asks Google how to remember and then begins to tuck away the cherished memories from his life, reminding us all that what we do not choose to file away forever may be lost with time.
4. Bryan Cranston, Traci Ellis Ross, and Mountain Dew Zero Sugar
Mountain Dew knew what they were doing when they chose Bryan Cranston to assume the role of Jack Torrance in this hilarious ad parody of The Shining. If this is doing the Dew, count us in.
3. Bill Murray, 'Groundhog Day,' and Jeep
For fans of Bill Murray and his 1993 dark comedy Groundhog Day, this Jeep Super Bowl Commercial was a real treat. Murray returns as grump weatherman Phil Connors and this time he uses a Jeep to take the groundhog on a variety of adventures that restart each morning.
2. Jason Momoa and Rocket Mortgage
Until this ad came out, Rocket Mortgage wasn't even a blip on our radar. Thanks to Jason Momoa and a bunch of behind-the-scenes magic, you get to see what it's like to be fabulous and comfortable in your own skin, even if that skin looks like it belongs to someone else entirely.
1. Charlie Day and Tide
This Tide ad rocked the Super Bowl with Charlie Day being his charming, hilarious self. However, it was all the perpetual callbacks in subsequent ads that made this one a forever keeper and our favorite ad of the 2020 Super Bowl.
What ad that ran during the big game this year was your favorite? Which commercial did you think didn’t deserve the ad time on Super Bowl Sunday? Let us know in the comments!
