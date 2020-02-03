RANKED! The Best 2020 Super Bowl Commercials That Reminded Us We’re Suckers For Advertising

Even if you have zero interest in either of the teams playing in the Super Bowl, there’s always a little something for everyone. The commercials that are produced for the big game are not only the most expensive to air, they’re also typically the best ads to come out all year. Although many aired during the 2020 Super Bowl, only a few were worthy enough for us to make note of. Keep reading to see our choices for the best Super Bowl commercials to air during the game.

Photo: Tide YouTube

Advertising for dummies: The Mandatory Guide to the Greatest Super Bowl Commercials of All Time

What ad that ran during the big game this year was your favorite? Which commercial did you think didn’t deserve the ad time on Super Bowl Sunday? Let us know in the comments!

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.