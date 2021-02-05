Tom Brady Shares His Super Bowl Party Guacamole Recipe (But Don’t You Dare Eat It With Chips)

No matter what team you’re rooting for on Super Bowl Sunday, we can all agree that guacamole is the real winner of this sports-themed holiday, and an essential part of game day snacking. But don’t settle for store-bought guac or some random recipe off the internet for your football spread. Use Tom Brady’s tried-and-true recipe instead.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, who is preparing to play his 10th Super Bowl this year, revealed the secret ingredients in his guac in his New York Times bestselling book, The TB12 Method: How to Do What You Love Better and For Longer.

What makes his guac recipe as exceptional as his football career? Well, his dip has all the typical ingredients like avocado, onion, and jalapeño, but Brady recommends you serve it differently. He says you should “skip the chips” and scoop it up with veggie sticks or sweet potato toast.

We don’t know if we’re ready to sideline chips – after all, we don’t have to be in shape for the most important American sporting event of the year. Instead, we’ll let you decide which delivery method works best for you and your guac addiction.

Here’s TB’s recipe. Whip up a batch and let us know if it was, indeed, a touchdown.

The TB12 Chunky Guac

Ingredients:

¼ cup diced white onion, rinsed and strained

1 garlic clove, finely grated or minced

¼ teaspoon ground coriander

½ green jalapeño, seeded and finely diced (optional)

1 Tbsp. fresh lemon or lime juice, plus 1 tsp. zest

1/2 tsp. Himalayan salt (you can add more to taste at the end)

1 ripe Haas avocado

12 fresh basil leaves, thinly sliced

Instructions:

1. Place the onion, garlic, salt, coriander, citrus juice and zest, jalapeño in a bowl, and mix well.

2. Run your knife around each avocado lengthwise, carefully cutting down to the pit. Twist the avocado in half and remove the pit. With the cut side up, slice the avocado into cubes. With a spoon scoop the cubes of 1/2 the avocado into the bowl, mash with a fork until smooth, add the cubes of the second half of the avocado and the basil and fold into mix, mashing slightly but leaving big chunks mostly intact.

3. Adjust salt to taste and serve immediately. Skip the chips and serve with veggie sticks or Sweet Potato Toast instead!

Cover Photo: Stacy Revere / Staff (Getty Images)

