Holy Guacamole! Taco Saves Arizona Man’s Life in Shooting, Of Course Ate It Anyway

At one point or another, we’ve all expressed how tacos have saved our lives, but when Ryan Bishop said a taco saved his life, he meant it literally. The Tucson, Arizona, resident was driving along, enjoying a little taco alone time when a gunshot suddenly rang out and his car window shattered. Bishop said the only reason his window was rolled up in the first place was that he “didn’t want pieces of the taco flying around.” And it was that sole, brave act of taco sustainability that saved the young man’s life that night. Police were called to the scene, and the shooting is being investigated, but the biggest mystery so far has been how the person who sold Bishop the taco could have possibly forgotten to give him any sauce to go with it. And that, friends, is the worst crime of all.

Cover Photo: Spathis and Miller (Getty Images)

