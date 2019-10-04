RANKED! 10 Cervezas (Beers) to Top Off National Taco Day (The Best Day of the Year)

Every other holiday pales in comparison to National Taco Day, celebrated this year on Oct. 4. It’s a great day to celebrate the gooey, cheesy, meaty, crunchy handheld food we all know, love, and crave non-stop. But to really enjoy this most magical of days, you’ll need to pair the spicy, meaty dish with the right beers to wash it all down. Fear not, we’ve got you covered with our picks for the best brews to accompany your taco feast below. Now the hardest question you’ll have to answer on National Taco Day is “Soft or hard shell?”

Photo: Anne Stephneson / EyeEm (Getty Images)

1/10 21st Amendment El Sully This 4.8 percent ABV Mexican-style lager is full of floral hop character, but also corn sweetness. It pairs well with zesty, crispy tacos. Photo: 21st Amendment

2/10 Corona Extra No beer and taco pairing is complete without Corona. It’s refreshing, light, and perfectly compliments spicy Mexican food. Just don’t forget the lime. Photo: Corona

3/10 Devils Backbone Vienna Lager This complex and smooth Vienna Lager is made using Saaz and Northern Brewer hops along with a variety of malts (including Vienna, Dark Munish, Pilsner, and Caramel). It pairs well with meaty steak tacos. Photo: Devils Backbone

4/10 Full Sail Sesión Cerveza At 4.5 percent ABV, this highly crushable, very sessionable beer will not only quench your thirst for a frosty brew, but it will pair well with nacho-cheese covered tacos. Photo: Full Sail



5/10 Great Lakes Eliot Ness One of the best Vienna Lagers ever made, Eliot Ness pairs well with spicy tacos because of its rich, roasted sweetness with hints of toffee and caramel. Photo: Great Lakes

6/10 North Coast Laguna Baja This classic Vienna lager pairs well with beefy tacos because of its creamy flavor and rich, sweet malt backbone. Photo: North Coast

7/10 Oskar Blues Beerito With a name like “Beerito,” this might seem like a novelty, but we assure you, it’s not. This beer is crisp, smooth and light in alcohol. It's the perfect beer to wash down a fish taco or three. Photo: Oskar Blues

8/10 pFriem Mexican Style Lager This complex Mexican-style lager is subtly spicy with floral hoppiness as well as citrus and floral undertones with a hint of bready and toasty malts. It pairs well with cheesy, beefy tacos. Photo: pFriem



9/10 Samuel Adams Boston Lager You might not think about this classic beer when thinking about tacos and other Mexican fare. But you’d be wrong. It pairs well because of its balance of bitter hops and sweet malts. Photo: Samuel Adams

10/10 Ska Mexican Logger Launched in 1999, this was the first American Mexican-style lager and it’s still one of the best. It’s light, malty, and pairs well with crunchy tacos. Photo: Ska

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.