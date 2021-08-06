Ranked! Celebrate International Beer Day With the 10 Best Brews, From Tasty to Full Tipsy Worthy
Photo: franckreporter (Getty Images)
In our opinion, every day is beer day. But not every day is International Beer Day. This global holiday only takes place on Aug. 6. While the day before is National IPA Day, the sixth is a day to truly embrace pale ales, IPAs, wheat beers, porters, stouts, and sour beers on a worldwide level.
To get the most out of the holiday, we figured the time was right to highlight some of our favorites throughout the big, blue ball we call earth. We only picked one beer from the US because we wanted to highlight beers from all corners of the globe. Keep reading to find the ten beers we’ll be drinking for this special, boozy holiday. As a bonus, we ranked them so you know exactly what to sip on.
10) Peroni (Italy)
This Italian lager is known for its light, crisp, highly refreshing flavor. When you crack one open, you’re going to imbibe something that tastes exactly like it looks.
Photo: Peroni
9) Heineken (The Netherlands)
Like Peroni, Heineken is a beer that tastes exactly like it looks. It’s crisp, thirst-quenching, and the kind of beer you’ll grab by the handful on a hot, humid, day.
Photo: Heineken
8) Asahi Super Dry (Japan)
This 5.2% rice-based lager lives up to its name. It’s dry, light, refreshing, and gets an added kick of bitterness from dry hopping. It’s a truly unique, warm weather beer.
Photo: Asahi
7) Modelo Especial (Mexico)
While Corona is most popular Mexican beer, it’s hard to argue that Modelo Especial is the best. It’s filled with corn sweetness and refreshing flavors that pair just as well with a day at the beach as an afternoon spent in your own backyard.
Photo: Modelo
6) BrewDog Punk IPA (Scotland)
The only IPA on this list surprisingly doesn’t come from the US. The flagship beer from Scotland’s BrewDog, Punk IPA is filled with tropical and citrus flavors that you won’t soon forget.
Photo: BrewDog
5) Sierra Nevada Pale Ale (USA)
The beer that started the American pale ale craze when it was launched in the 1980s, Sierra Nevada Pale ale is known for its crisp, thirst-quenching, citrus-filled, slightly bitter flavor.
Photo: Sierra Nevada
4) Guinness Stout (Ireland)
Guinness is an iconic brand. Its flagship stout is arguably the most popular stout in the world. It’s rich, dark, robust, and filled with coffee and chocolate flavors.
Photo: Guinness
3) Saison Dupont (Belgium)
One of the most popular farmhouse ales in the world, Saison Dupont is funky, yeasty, and filled with citrus flavors perfectly suited for drinking on a hot day.
Photo: Saison Dupont
2) Weihenstephaner Hefe Weissbier (Germany)
You can’t go wrong with any beers from the oldest brewery in the world, but its Hefe Weissbier just might be its best. Its yeasty, refreshing, and filled with flavors like banana and clove.
Photo: Weihenstephaner
1) Pilsner Urquell (Czech Republic)
Pilsner Urquell is thirst-quenching, crisp, slightly hoppy, and highly crushable. There’s a reason its one of the most popular beers in the world.
Photo: Pilsner Urquell