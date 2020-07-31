Living / Food & Drink

The Best Beers Not From the US For International Beer Day

by Christopher Osburn
Photo: Junjira Konsang / EyeEm (Getty Images)

International Beer Day is celebrated on the first Friday of every August. This year, the worldwide beer holiday falls on Aug. 7. Back in 2007, a man named Jesse Avshalomov founded the holiday in Santa Cruz, California. Thirteen years later, what started as a small event with friends has blossomed into a worldwide holiday celebrated in more than 80 countries around the world. One of the main reasons for forming the holiday was Avshalomov’s feeling that beer can unite people from various cultures and backgrounds. That’s why this year we decided to put the “international” in International Beer Day and showcase beer not brewed in the U.S.

To do this, we asked some bartenders to tell us their favorite beers not from the U.S. From Ireland to Singapore to Denmark, their choices truly span the globe. Check them all out below and raise a pint to a world full of beer fans.

