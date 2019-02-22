Cookie O’ Puss Pastry Stout Is The Latest Strange Beer Collaboration

Photo: Captain Lawrence Brewing

Last year, Captain Lawrence Brewing collaborated with Carvel Ice Cream to create a beer in honor of everyone’s favorite ice cream cake Fudgie the Whale. The beer was aptly called Fudgie the Beer and it was a tremendous success. This year, to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, the brewery collaborated with the famed ice cream brand again to create a strange beer called Cookie O’Puss Pastry Stout made with Carvel’s signature chocolate crunchies.

If, for some unknown reason, you are unfamiliar with Cookie Puss, this space alien is from the Planet Birthday. He has cookies for eyes, similar to the terrifying button-eyed people from Coraline. To make matters much worse for his overall well-being, he has an ice cream cone for a nose. He’s been around since the ‘70s in the form of vanilla-and-chocolate ice cream cakes. This is the first time the world is meeting his Irish alter ego Cookie O’Puss.

“Our collaboration with Carvel is something that we are having a lot of fun with — it’s also something that we take seriously as brewers,” Scott Vaccaro, founder of Captain Lawrence Brewing said in a press release. “We’ve seen a number of other well-known brands launch beer collaborations since our inaugural partnership, and this year’s will be that much sweeter. Our goal has been to create quality beers that our fans will enjoy, while also ensuring we express the character of both Captain Lawrence and the Carvel cakes that inspire these new brews.”

Cookie Puss fans will be delighted to learn that this isn’t the only beer collaboration. The brewery is also releasing a Cookie Puss Milkshake IPA in honor of Carvel’s 85th birthday. This beer is made with Carvel vanilla ice cream. Both beers will be available on shelves beginning February 26th.

This makes us think about all the other strange beer collaborations that have been released in the last year. Check out some of our favorites below.

