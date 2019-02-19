Living / Food & Drink
Barrel-Aged Beer

Bang For Your Buck: 6 Barrel-Aged Beers Actually Worth Paying For

by Christopher Osburn
Photo: vladans (Getty Images)

We know it seems like the dreary winter months will never end. But, before you know it, spring will be here, and with it comes an end to stout-drinking weather. This means that you only have a month or so left to tip back as many stouts and porters as possible. But, instead of grabbing every stout wily nily and dumping it down your gullet, take your time and enjoy as many as possible. And we don’t mean your basic run-of-the-mill beers, we’re talking about barrel-aged stouts and porters.

While some of them might be a little pricier than your bargain, gas station beer, they’re worth it. Just think, they’re higher in alcohol so one or two is enough. Plus, barrel-aged beers are rich, decadent, and warming, a perfect combination for the last few weeks of winter. If you can’t treat yourself every now and then, what’s the point?

Bartender approved: 7 Lagers To Drink All Winter Long 

#FlagshipFebruary: The 6 Best Flagship Craft Beers In The Country

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.